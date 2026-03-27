Pasenture Technologies Strengthens InsurTech Focus; Plans to Scale BimaBook as Digital Platform for Insurance Brokers

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Pasenture Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an InsurTech-focused SaaS company incorporated in November 2022, is sharpening its focus on India's insurance distribution ecosystem, positioning its flagship platform, BimaBook, as a scalable digital operating system for insurance brokers and intermediaries.

The company develops customized software solutions and SaaS platforms for insurance agents, corporate agents, brokers, and distribution networks. Its technology is designed to simplify policy management, automate commissions, centralize data, and enable real-time reporting through multi-level login and role-based access systems.

Pasenture stated that its approach goes beyond conventional software development by closely studying manual processes, compliance requirements, and reporting gaps within insurance businesses. The company builds workflow-driven systems aimed at reducing processing time, improving operational transparency, and enhancing overall efficiency.

BimaBook, the company's core SaaS product, supports end-to-end insurance workflow management with 24x7 secure cloud access, automated reporting, and structured data management. The SaaS model allows insurance intermediaries of varying sizes to adopt scalable and cost-effective digital infrastructure.

As part of its expansion roadmap, Pasenture plans to introduce AI-based renewal prediction, smart commission reconciliation, automated compliance tracking, and broker performance analytics within the BimaBook platform.

With insurance identified as its flagship growth engine, the company aims to transition from a traditional IT services provider into a vertical InsurTech SaaS platform company with recurring revenue streams. It is also exploring international expansion opportunities across Canada, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

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