Paysharp Appoints Former Banker Karthick R as CEO

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15: Paysharp, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised payment aggregator, today announced the appointment of Karthick R as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will take charge as CEO from the current financial year.

The company's Founder, Krishna Kumar Mani, will transition from his role as CEO to Chairman and will continue to guide the company at a strategic level, driving long-term value creation.

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for Paysharp as it continues to scale its operations following key regulatory milestones. The company recently secured the RBI's Payment Aggregator - Physical (PA-P) licence in January 2026, complementing its earlier Payment Aggregator - Online (PA-O) licence received in August 2024, enabling it to offer full-stack payment acceptance solutions across online and offline channels.

Leadership Transition

As CEO, Karthick R will lead Paysharp's next phase of growth, focusing on expanding merchant adoption, strengthening product innovation, and deepening partnerships across banks, enterprises, and digital ecosystems.

Karthick brings strong banking and institutional experience to the role. He is a former banker who has worked with Axis Bank and other reputed organizations, where he managed government and institutional client relationships, gaining deep expertise in large-scale financial operations and regulatory environments. He also possesses strong expertise in payment aggregation across both online and offline ecosystems, enabling seamless transaction solutions and enhanced customer experiences. His well-rounded experience positions him to drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and contribute to sustainable business growth.

With both PA-O and PA-P licences in place, Paysharp is now well-positioned to deliver end-to-end payment capabilities across e-commerce, in-store, and on-the-go transactions, aligned with RBI compliance and security standards.

Statements from Leadership

Krishna Kumar Mani, Chairman, Paysharp, said:

"This transition marks an important step in Paysharp's growth journey. There is no change in the company's shareholding pattern as part of this leadership transition. We are actively planning for venture capital funding in the coming months and are also expanding our leadership team to support our next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Karthick and the broader team to build a strong, future-ready organisation."

Co-founders Sathish S and Kannadas Muthusamy added:

"We are excited to welcome Karthick R as CEO at a defining moment in Paysharp's journey. His strong banking background and experience in merchant acquiring business will add significant value as we scale our platform. We also reaffirm our commitment to our merchants, customers, employees, banking partners, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support."

About Paysharp

Paysharp was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Chennai by Krishna Kumar Mani, along with co-founders Sathish S and Kannadas Muthusamy. The founding team built the company from the ground up to achieve RBI authorisation as a payment aggregator. To date, Paysharp has raised two rounds of funding, with a cumulative investment of INR 23.5 crore.

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