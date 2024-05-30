Pinterest and VTEX Partner to Expand Social Commerce for Customers

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Today, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, is announcing its partnership with Pinterest to help consumer brands broaden their social commerce footprint and connect with more customers.

Through its commerce platform, VTEX's 2,600 global customers can reach and engage on Pinterest, a leading destination for brands to reach online shoppers. The collaboration enables customers to seamlessly integrate their product catalogs, create Pins, and run performant shopping campaigns on Pinterest.

"With over half a billion monthly active users, Pinterest is bringing more relevant products that our users love onto its platform. Our partnership with VTEX is another way for large brands and regional customers to connect with our users who are seeking inspiration and shopping in a positive and inspiring place online," said Matt Hogle, VP of Global Sales Organization at Pinterest.

"At VTEX, we empower large global enterprise brands to maintain agility and deliver seamless shopping experiences from anywhere," said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "With our latest social commerce partnership, VTEX plays a pivotal role in translating the inspiration discovered on Pinterest's platform into authentic consumer connections for many of the world's most popular brands powering their commerce experience. This will cultivate many meaningful engagements that reinvigorate organic growth and foster a vibrant community as we continue to create the best unified commerce experience."

VTEX customers such as Whirlpool, Blaisten, and Easy are among the early testers of the partnership. Our customers now leverage Pinterest catalogs to enhance customer journeys from inspiration to action.

To learn more about how VTEX enables the power of social commerce, click here.

