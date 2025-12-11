Policybazaar launches Claim Kavach to simplify motor insurance claims

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11: Policybazaar, one of India's largest insurance platforms, has launched Claim Kavach, a comprehensive support programme that aims to transform how customers experience motor insurance claims. The service is designed to remove confusion, reduce waiting time and make the policyholder's journey smoother by offering step-by-step guidance throughout the claim process.

The pioneering initiative provides every customer with a dedicated claims manager who owns the journey from the moment a claim is raised. At a time of tension, the service allows customers to focus on what matters to them, while the claims manager handles filing, documentation support, regular updates and complete coordination. In the service of the customer, a 24x7 helpline offers round-the-clock access to trained specialists who can help during emergencies or address urgent questions.

In situations where claims face delays or rejection, Policybazaar's escalation team steps in to put forth the customer's case in front of the insurer. Working closely with insurers, the team helps resolve frictions and, where a claim is valid, makes every effort to quicken the process. This includes written submissions, ensuring fair and timely attention, and offering expert guidance on common pain points such as disagreements on fault or clarity around specific paperwork requirements.

Paras Pasricha, Head for Motor Insurance at Policybazaar, said, "Claim Kavach strengthens a part of the customer journey that matters the most. When a vehicle is damaged, the last thing anyone wants is uncertainty or a complicated process. With this programme, our focus is on clarity, responsiveness and seamless support. It is an important step towards delivering a claims experience that is simple, transparent and genuinely helpful."

As part of the customer-centric initiative, Policybazaar's trained agents manage the entire process digitally on behalf of customers, from submissions to documentation, ensuring a smooth experience without the need for physical visits. During the moment of truth, Policybazaar also coordinates seamlessly with garages and surveyors, enabling inspections and cashless repairs to move forward without hassle and with minimal effort from the customer.

Claim Kavach is available to all motor insurance customers of Policybazaar.

About Policybazaar

As India's one of the largest insurance brokers, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has empowered over 80.5 million registered users, issued 49.3 million policies, and helped protect 9 million families against death, disease, and disability.

With a dominant market share of over 93% in India's digital insurance aggregator space and over Rs 15,000 crore in annual premium collection (FY24), Policybazaar works with 50+ insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and an on-ground team of 6,000+ insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

