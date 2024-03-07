Pratham EPC Projects Limited IPO opens on March 11, 2024

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 7: Pratham EPC Projects Limited an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company being in business of end-to end service providers to Oil & Gas distribution companies in India has successfully completed almost a decade in business being incorporated in 2014. The Company is executing various gas pipeline project handling all pipeline activities like, mainline welding, tie-in, coating, hydro testing, and pipeline Commissioning etc.

The Company's Major clients include, Indian Oil, Sabarmati Gas, Gujarat Gas, SunPetro Chemicals, GAIL (India), GSPL, BPCL. The Company has successfully executed more than 12 projects with our major completed projects quantifying to approximately Rs 13,184.10 Lakhs. And has 8 major on-going projects out of which 7 projects worth approximately Rs 29,666.33 Lakhs.

It is headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Company has 750+ employees.

The promoters of Pratham EPC Projects Limited are Pratik Kumar Maganlal Vekariya (Chairman & Managing Director) and Nayankumar Manubhai Pansuriya (Whole Time Director), both have a rich experience of 16 years in the business.

The issue size is 36 Crs. It is a book built issue.

The no. of Shares is 48, 00,000 Equity Shares, at the Face Value of Rs 10 each and the Price Band is Rs 71-75. The Issue Opens on March 11, 2024 and Closes on March 13, 2024. Anchor Opening Date is March 07, 2024

The Equity Shares reserved for Anchor investors are 13, 66,400. The Market Maker's portion will be 2, 40,000 Equity Shares. 6, 84,800 Equity Shares are reserved for HNIs and 9, 12,000 Equity Shares for QIBs. Reservation for Retail investors is 15, 96,800is Equity Shares. The company will list on NSE SME post its IPO.

Book Running Lead Manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and its Registrar is Link Intime India Private Limited.

The Company proposes to utilize the funds which are being raised for Purchase of Machinery, Working Capital Requirements & General Corporate Purpose.

The company has reported a total revenue of Rs 3,058.23 Lakhs (FY21), Rs 5,046.84 Lakhs (FY22), and Rs 5,020.35 Lakhs (FY23) on standalone basis. Further, net profit of the Company stands at Rs 112.85 Lakhs. (FY21), Rs 441.32 Lakhs. (FY22), and Rs 764.12 Lakhs (FY23) on standalone basis.

