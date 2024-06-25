Raniwala 1881 unveils their Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25: Imagine a royal gala evening set in a majestic mansion adorned with intricate carvings and ornate archways, setting the stage for an evening of opulence and sophistication. The leading lady, a vision of timeless beauty, descends the grand staircase with grace and poise adorning a breathtaking statement necklace from Raniwala 1881's new collection. Raniwala 1881's latest collection of exquisite Polki jewellery takes centre stage, unveiling their Pre-Fall 2024 Collection - "A Royal Evening Soiree."

The collection showcases Raniwala 1881's leading ladies, whether brides or bridesmaids, adorned in shades of azure and gold, radiating an aura of understated elegance with every graceful movement. Adorning her neckline is a breath-taking statement necklace from Raniwala 1881's new collection, its intricate design reminiscent of twinkling crystal chandeliers. Each delicate petal is adorned with shimmering Polki diamonds, catching the light with every step she takes. Paired with matching earrings and a stack of slim bangles, the jewellery adds a touch of regal splendour to her ensemble, elevating her cocktail look to new heights of sophistication.

Open-setting Polki jewellery combines modern contemporary styles with a forward-thinking, fresh design vocabulary. The unique colour palette captures the majestic hues of a surreal summer sunset, integrating gemstones like morganites, Russian emeralds, pearls, and rubies. This approach underpins the versatile use of these gemstones, enhancing the jewellery's allure and sophistication.

Abhishek Raniwala, Co-founder and Creative Director of Raniwala 1881, describes the Raniwala bride and bridesmaid as strong, young women who take pride in their roots and values. "This collection," he says, "has been crafted with love for the contemporary bridesmaid who appreciates modern heirlooms."

About Raniwala 1881:

Raniwala 1881's illustrious history began with Rai Bahadur Champalal of Beawar, the great-great-grandfather of Abhishek and Abhiyant Raniwala - the current generation behind the brand.

Raniwala 1881, the purveyor of crafted Flat-Cut Diamond (polki), is based out of Jaipur. Their pieces hold within them a history of Indian royalty, with patterns, motifs and compositions inspired by the heritage of Rajasthan which shines through the signature polki jewellery, timeless and lustrous like the desert sun. As custodians of traditional jewels, Abhishek and Abhiyant Raniwala showcase treasured collections. Artisanal techniques, finest gemstones and intricate settings coalesce to form award-winning jewellery that combines the old and the new. The gems echo the imperial history of the land and the rich promise of a brand that embraces time and has evolved with it.

Specialists in polki-crafted jewellery, the Raniwala family continues to create award-winning pieces with the finest gemstones using traditional, artisanal techniques. For several years, Raniwala 1881 remains the leading name behind most Ethno-Contemporary polki collections, endorsed by India's leading jewellers. Having successfully carved a niche in the jewellery trade, Raniwala 1881 will now directly cater to its bespoke clientele with collections ranging from delicate, everyday polki jewellery to traditional bridal wear through its atelier in Jaipur.

