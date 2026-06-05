Hexagon Nutrition IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, review, other details

Hexagon Nutrition IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of research-oriented pure-play nutrition company The initial public offering (IPO) of research-oriented pure-play nutrition company Hexagon Nutrition opens for public subscription today, June 5, 2026.

Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹138.87 crore. Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹41.66 crore from anchor investors on June 4.

Some of the investors that participated in the anchor book include Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Ampersand Growth Opportunities Fund Scheme-I, CP Capital, Visionary Value Fund, and Innovative Vision Fund. The company allotted 9.258 million equity shares at ₹45 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO details

The offering comprises the sale of up to 30.9 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹138.87 crore, by promoters Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar.

Hexagon Nutrition has fixed the price band for its public issue at ₹42–₹45 per share, with a lot size of 333 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 333 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, retail investors will need to invest at least ₹14,985 for one lot, while the maximum permissible retail application of 13 lots (4,329 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,94,805.

READ | GMP hints favourable sentiments for Hexagon Nutrition IPO; should you bid? KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are acting as the book-running lead managers.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, unlisted shares of Hexagon Nutrition were reportedly trading at ₹55 apiece in the grey market, implying a premium of about ₹10, or 22.22 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹45 per share.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO review

READ MORE Swastika Investment has recommended investors apply for the issue from a long-term perspective, while Equivision has assigned a 'May Apply' rating to the public offering of Hexagon Nutrition.

READ | CMR Green Tech IPO defies weak market mood; fully booked on Day 1

Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment date, listing date

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 10, while shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on Thursday, June 11. The company's shares are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO objective

As the issue comprises only an offer for sale (OFS), Hexagon Nutrition will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

"Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer ('Offer Proceeds') and all such Offer Proceeds (net of any Offer-related expenses to be borne by the Selling Shareholders) will go to the Selling Shareholders, in proportion to the Offered Shares sold by the respective Selling Shareholder as part of the Offer," said the company in its RHP.