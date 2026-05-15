Real Stories. Real Learning. Skills That Matter

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: AI is transforming the workplace faster than ever. Information is easy to access, but what increasingly matters is how people apply it. Skills like judgment, communication, adaptability and the ability to create opportunities are becoming critical.

At the Atria Institute of Technology, the focus is not just on teaching content, but on helping students apply learning in real-world situations. Under the leadership of Principal Dr. Rajesha S, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Atria has been driving several innovative initiatives, including its collaboration with Unwritten Skills.

As Dr. Rajesha says:

"Students don't struggle with access to knowledge anymore. What they need is context. When learning is grounded in real experiences, it becomes more meaningful and easier to apply."

John Worth, Director of Admissions, adds:

"With AI impacting entry level and early job experiences, human skills are becoming critical. This group will need to be more innovative, and that is exactly what is explored here."

Built by ZillionPathways along with PhDs from leading universities across the UK and US, Unwritten Skills uses film-based storytelling drawn from real-life business journeys. Its programme, How to Create Opportunities Where None Exist, was delivered to MBA students on 5th May 2026 at Atria and received an excellent response, with 85% rating it excellent and the remaining 15% rating it good.

The programme explored the life journeys of Rajeev Krishnan, former CEO and MD of SPAR and former Head of Bharti Walmart, and Pratap Mendonca, an entrepreneur across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, design, real estate and manufacturing -- offering students both corporate and entrepreneurial perspectives on creating opportunities from nothing.

The programme was also attended by distinguished guests including Shoaib Ahmed, Former President of Tally; Ranjan Fernandes, Executive Director at JP Morgan, London; Charles Gomes, CEO of CAD Pharma and Founder President of Kanara Entrepreneurs; and Professor Leo Lobo, noted academic and expert in Neuro-linguistic Programmes. The guests described the initiative as an innovative, fresh, interactive and an outcome-driven approach to learning.

As Unwritten Skills expands across India and the Middle East, the initiative reflects a growing shift toward learning that bridges the gap between knowledge and real-world application.

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