Resurgence of "The Olympics of B-schools": Chakravyuh 2024

New Delhi [India], March 26: Anticipation permeated the air as the B-school fraternity eagerly awaited the pinnacle sporting event, Chakravyuh 2024. The 27th edition was an electrifying 72-hour sporting spectacle, fueling excitement among the teams vying for the coveted trophy. The environment buzzed with energy, setting the stage for an unparalleled showcase of talent and competitive spirit. Chakravyuh, often hailed as the Olympics of B-Schools, aimed to captivate participants and spectators alike in a relentless pursuit of glory and triumph.

IMT Ghaziabad's Sports Committee organizes Chakravyuh annually, attracting B-schools like IIM Sirmaur, IIFT Delhi, IMI, FMS, Great Lakes, and MDI. Notably, even IMT Ghaziabad alumni, Team Legends, actively participated, showcasing their skills in various sports. What made Chakravyuh unique was its captivating charm, which left participants and spectators enthralled. From basketball to badminton, cricket to football, table tennis to tennis, throwball to volleyball, and renowned celebrities, the festival had it all, keeping everyone engaged in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

This year's Chakravyuh theme was 'Ascend Within.' It urged participants and spectators to navigate life's maze, facing highs and lows with determination. Embracing the journey of self-growth and discovering oneself by balancing the chakras that resonated within everyone unlocked one's true potential.

Sports Committee's Chakravyuh event achieved an impressive feat by securing collaborations with 75 sponsors, featuring industry giants like Societe Generale, PS5, ITC, Parle Agro, Dabur, Stag, Cosco, Decathlon, Wildcraft, Britannia, Noise, Shiv Naresh, Dukes, Plum, and Gatorade. Media partners such as Hindustan Times, Red FM 93.5, Dainik Bhaskar, ANI, The Patriot ensured extensive coverage, amplifying the event's reach. The diverse range of sponsors, spanning from sports equipment to wellness products, capitalized on the opportunity to connect directly with consumers, enhance product visibility, and leverage the event's dynamic ambiance for maximum impact. Notably, PS5 hosted an exhilarating gaming tournament, while Pulse contributed to the interactive marketing landscape with its innovative stall, enriching attendee engagement and brand exposure.

Chakravyuh's triumph transcended mere athletic competition, serving as a testament to the profound camaraderie and mutual respect fostered off the field. The event not only showcased spirited contests but also exemplified the core values of sportsmanship and healthy competition. From the victory of Team Legends in Basketball to the triumph of Team Alums 23 in the men's division, each win underscored the participants' unwavering dedication. Cricket witnessed a glorious victory for Team Legends, while the football tournament celebrated the prowess of Team Legends. Similarly, in lawn tennis and table tennis, Team Legends and Team Great Lakes respectively dominated the courts, demonstrating unmatched excellence. The conquest of Throwball by Team Legends echoed a sense of unity among participants. The triumph of Team BIMTECH in Volleyball further reinforced the event's spirited atmosphere. The passing of the trophy by Legends and Aluminati, culminating in the victory of Yoddhas and thet runner-up position secured by IMI, symbolized the unifying force of sports within the IMT community.

