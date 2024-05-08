Rustomjee Group Expands Footprint in Bandra with Grand Launch of The Panorama at Pali Hill

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading and renowned real estate developers across Mumbai, after the resounding success of its residential property Parishram, has announced the launch of yet another luxury residential project The Panorama, nestled in the lush greenery of the iconic Pali Hill situated in the Bandra West locality of Mumbai. With the launch of the project, Rustomjee Group is anticipating a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately 375 crore rupees.

The Panorama by Rustomjee is a luxury residential development that offers exclusive 4 and 5 bedroom residences designed for those seeking the elegance of old Bombay nostalgic charm embedded with the modern amenities necessary for elite luxury enveloped within the natural heritage of Pali Hill. At The Panorama, the full-floor option provides a 44-foot-long balcony in a 5086 square foot floor plate, ensuring exceptional privacy and exclusivity for residents. In addition, residents also have the option to choose a single, spacious residence spanning 2,543 square feet. Each residence at The Panorama features its own expansive sundeck and breathtaking city views, providing a serene urban retreat.

Cradled amidst the tranquil charm of Pali Hill, The Panorama features thoughtfully designed and lavish apartments. Moreover, the property is meticulously designed to cater exclusively to the needs of about 20 families, prioritizing their privacy and comfort.

The Panorama offers a range of indulgent luxury amenities, like a swimming pool, fitness centre, rooftop terrace, and banquet hall. Rustomjee Panorama's strategic location at Pali Hill guarantees its residents access to the finest social infrastructure that Bandra has to offer. Positioned amidst the vibrant heart of Mumbai's cultural hub, residents will have unparalleled opportunities to engage with the rich tapestry of amenities, recreational facilities, and community events that characterize this prestigious neighbourhood.

Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Panorama at the iconic Pali Hill, Bandra West, one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods of Mumbai, celebrated for its rich historical and cultural heritage. Every aspect of this project has been thoughtfully crafted with an unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring a harmonious blend of sophistication and comfort. From Rustomjee Group's signature sundecks to the unparalleled exclusivity of one residence per floor, The Panorama welcomes you to indulge in world-class amenities in sync with the lifestyle upgrade residents have been looking for. This bears testament towards the fact that customer-centricity will continue to be a top-priority of Rustomjee Group. Strategically located at Pali Hill, our residents would have the opportunity to enjoy vibrant cultural venues, recreational spaces, world-class healthcare facilities and top-tier educational institutions ensuring they thrive in a vibrant and inclusive upscale urban landscape."

Pali Hill, a prestigious neighbourhood in Mumbai, is home to celebrities, business tycoons, and affluent professionals, adding to its allure and exclusivity. It offers a sophisticated & cosmopolitan lifestyle with like-minded individuals in a prestigious setting. It offers excellent connectivity to key areas like Lower Parel, BKC, Khar, and Santa Cruz, facilitating seamless travel.

With Panorama, Rustomjee presently has a total of 6 completed projects in the dynamic market of Bandra namely Seasons, Oriana, Buena Vista, La Solita, La Roche, and Orva.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)