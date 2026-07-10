Rustomjee Introduces an exclusive payment plan - Own a Rustomjee Home at just 10% Now

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Rustomjee, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its limited period exclusive payment plan. Designed to make buying a property more accessible and financially convenient, the campaign allows customers to own a Rustomjee home by paying just 10% upfront.

Available across select Rustomjee properties, the offer caters to first-time homebuyers, young professionals, growing families, and investors seeking long-term value. By lowering the entry barrier and allowing customers to spread their financial commitments over time, the campaign provides a timely opportunity to enter the real estate market.

Mukesh Singh, Chief Sales Officer, Rustomjee, added, "Today's homebuyers are seeking both aspiration and financial flexibility and increasingly, they expect both from the same proposition. Purchasing a home remains one of the most significant financial decisions a family will ever make, and we recognise that the biggest hurdle is often not the willingness to buy, but the weight of upfront financial commitment that comes with it.

Our '10% Now' payment plan directly addresses this reality allowing customers to secure their preferred home today with minimal immediate outlay, while deferring the balance payment until closer to project completion. This gives families the financial flexibility and confidence to plan their transition into a new home without immediate financial strain.

The plan has been thoughtfully designed to cater to different buyer segments. For NRIs, it provides the opportunity to make a lower upfront investment while potentially benefiting from currency fluctuations or continued participation in equity markets. For UHNIs with significant investments in equity markets, it allows them to remain invested for potential short to long-term upside. For end-users, it offers the flexibility to time the sale of their existing asset closer to the completion of our project, potentially enabling better value realisation. By significantly reducing the upfront financial commitment, the plan empowers customers to optimize their capital while making one of life's most important investments."

The campaign is also rooted in a philosophy that places families and human experiences at the centre of every home. While the world often measures success through achievements and titles, home remains the one place where people can simply be themselves, surrounded by those who matter most. It is this belief that informs everything Rustomjee builds.

As families invest in their future and celebrate new milestones, Rustomjee's exclusive payment plan offers a compelling opportunity to turn the dream of homeownership into reality with greater ease, confidence, and peace of mind.

About Rustomjee Group:

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 39 Completed Projects, 17 Ongoing Projects and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Mass Market to Luxury. So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 19000+ families including re-housing 1900+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

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