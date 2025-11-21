Skill India reimagined: SAP Learning Hub empowers students to lead the digital revolution

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: SAP announced free access to SAP Learning Hub, student edition for students across India. The move by the world's largest enterprise application software provider emphasizes its commitment to supporting the Indian Government's Skill India mission, which provides students with practical digital skills for the modern workplace.

SAP Learning Hub is a subscription-based education platform that brings together guided learning and self-paced learning with courses and enablement on SAP technology. With its library of world-class SAP learning content, SAP Learning Hub gives learners the chance to learn new skills, prepare for jobs, and stay employable. The India-specific student access to SAP Learning Hub is intended to remove financial barriers and connect academic experience to in-demand digital jobs.

The need for SAP-certified professionals is greater than ever as companies in every industry speed up their digital transformation. Students in Tier 1 cities, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, can now take advantage of internationally recognized training and certification pathways, which are all offered online and available across the country, thanks to this provision of access to SAP Learning Hub.

According to Tine Vandenbreeden, Global VP SIX Partner Solution Enablement, SAP, "Digital skilling is central to India's future growth story. Democratizing access to SAP Learning Hub will ensure that India's youth can spearhead the digital revolution, by providing students with the skills that multinational corporations actively seek."

The program offers:

* Free, 12-month renewable access to SAP Learning Hub, student edition.

* Practical learning with real case studies and live systems.

* Expert-led sessions, access to a community, and interactive Q & A.

* Globally recognized certifications, with two free exam attempts.

* SAP Learning Journeys tailored for students across business and technology roles.

The platform is stream-agnostic: students in finance, HR, supply chain, data, marketing, and IT can all benefit. Certifications gained through SAP Learning Hub can be helpful as a resume booster, showing that a candidate is interview-ready, providing entry and access to India's digital economy.

The initiative may also let entrepreneurship increase and innovation occur as students familiar with these enterprise technologies can involve themselves in problem-solving, assist local businesses through digital transformation, or create their own enterprises. The move would support the innovation ecosystem in India where a new generation of young innovators creates solutions across different sectors.

Over the years, SAP is expecting thousands of students to earn SAP Certifications through the program, with an eventual goal to build a young, digitally savvy and future-ready workforce that would help strengthen the competitiveness of India in the global economy.

