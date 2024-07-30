Social responsibility is not charity - Kailash Satyarthi

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: It has been 10 years since Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was mandated in India, marking a significant milestone in the corporate world's commitment to giving back to society. Over the past decade, CSR has become an integral part of corporate strategy and functioning, fostering social change and development across the nation. The Indian CSR One Decade Celebration, a prestigious award ceremony, was recently held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The event was graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest, and Nobel Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi, as Guest of Honour. This grand celebration recognized and celebrated the unwavering commitment of corporates to social responsibility.

In addition to the awards, the event witnessed the grand launch of the book, 'Bharatiya CSR Ke Dus Saal: Agle Dus Saal Bemisaal,' authored by Lifetime Achievement awardee, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, and Dr. Nayan Mitra. This book serves as a testament to the remarkable journey of CSR in India and lays a roadmap for the future.

"These Awards recognize those people and companies who have excelled in CSR for the past decade. Their hard and selfless work is like the well-baked cake, and this Award is the icing," said Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the Indian CSR One Decade Celebration Council, which was established to acknowledge these efforts and inspire further commitment and innovation in corporate responsibility.

Nadir Burjorji Godrej, Managing Director of Godrej Industries, echoed these sentiments, saying, "True social responsibility is about integrating sustainable and ethical practices into our business operations. It is not merely an act of charity, but a fundamental commitment to the betterment of society."

At a prestigious award ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said, "Many of the public enterprises and corporations present today are already engaged in various CSR activities. I also know that many organizations are spending much more than the mandatory 2% on CSR. There are also companies that, despite not making a significant profit, are dedicating a portion of their earnings to social work."

Kailash Satyarthi, in his address, emphasized the importance of CSR in transforming lives, stating, "Every smile counts. CSR is not just about charity, it's about justice. It's about recognizing the dignity and rights of every individual and working towards a world where no child is deprived of education, no family is denied healthcare, and no community is left behind."

Serving as a social event for social development, the ceremony brought together top corporate honchos from various companies like Ajanta Pharma, Coal India, GAIL, Godrej, HUL, ITC, LIC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Navneet Education, NTPC, PFC, Petronet LNG, SBI who were present to receive the award and showcase their company's initiatives, Arpita S. Rai, MD of Mindcube Multiservices Pvt Ltd, has been instrumental in conducting the program and her significant contributions have been key to its success.

The event served as a social gathering for social development, reinforcing the essence of CSR in India and encouraging corporates to continue their mission of creating a positive impact on society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)