Sonata Software and adesso announce global alliance to deliver AI-powered modernisation and measurable value for enterprises worldwide

Dortmund [Germany] / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Ocotber 15: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernisation Engineering company, and adesso SE (FRA: ADN1) (XETRA: ADN1) (ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5) (WKN: A0Z23Q), the largest IT service providers from Germany, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for enterprise clients, enabling measurable value creation and sustainable growth.

The foundation of both organizations lies in their shared excellence in software and systems engineering, driven by AI. adesso, with its strong customer base and unique proximity to European clients, excels in local service delivery. Meanwhile, Sonata Software will seamlessly integrate to enable scalable delivery. This combination will allow the two organizations to deliver unique and exceptional customer experience and extend global reach by implementing a mutual and global delivery network at scale. The two organizations will be able to better serve enterprise customers according to their specific needs, whether through global delivery or locally focused services.

Through this collaboration, the companies will jointly deliver:

- AI-Driven Business Optimisation and Data Analytics - Harnessing advanced AI and data analytics to generate actionable insights and measurable business outcomes.

- Scalable and Agile Delivery Frameworks - Enabling enterprises to adopt flexible, responsive, and globally scalable operating models.

- Robust Governance and Compliance Frameworks - Ensuring risk mitigation and adherence to complex regulatory standards.

- Strategic Expansion into New Markets - Leveraging combined strengths to broaden client reach and accelerate market penetration.

The Alliance creates one of Microsoft's largest Business Applications partners worldwide, combining deep local expertise in Europe, North America and Asia with scalable global delivery capabilities. Together, Sonata Software and adesso SE will expand their joint footprint across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and India, accelerating digital transformation for enterprise clients and unlocking measurable value creation.

"As enterprises across industries and around the globe embrace cloud and AI, the combined strengths of adesso and Sonata will serve as a powerful catalyst for customer innovation on the Microsoft platform. Both partners bring deep experience in Microsoft Business Applications and Microsoft Cloud solutions, and together they will enable organizations to modernize core systems, harness AI and agentic AI capabilities, and deliver customer outcomes and business value across the Microsoft Cloud," Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and CVP, Global Channel Partner Sales, Microsoft.

Samir Dhir, CEO Sonata Software, said: "Our partnership with adesso underscores Sonata Software's commitment to driving modernization at scale for global enterprises. This collaboration expands our reach across Europe, enabling us to serve both local and global clients with highly skilled talent and deep EU expertise. By combining our complementary strengths, we are uniquely positioned to unlock efficiencies, accelerate growth, and deliver greater value to customers worldwide."

Mark Lohweber, CEO of adesso SE, stated: "In today's fast-evolving landscape, effective digital transformation demands more than technology alone; it requires a thoughtful blend of consulting expertise and the thorough implementation of AI-powered solutions. Our clients expect us to be local where it matters and global where it counts. This partnership with Sonata Software enables exactly that--combining adesso's deep market expertise with scalable global delivery to help enterprises move from pilots to real impact. Together, we're building a joint setup that drives measurable value, long-term competitiveness, and success stories across regions."

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernise their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading AI-led Modernisation Engineering company. Our unique Modernisation approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernisation Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernisation platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models. We have launched bleeding edge Agentic AI offering - AgentBridge - that enables enterprises to usher in the era of intelligent, scalable AI-driven operations.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

About adesso SE

adesso is one of the leading IT service providers in the German-speaking area and focuses its consulting and software development activities on the core business processes of companies and public authorities. adesso's strategy is based on three pillars: the comprehensive industry-specific know-how of its staff, extensive expertise in technology that is independent of manufacturers and the application of reliable methods in software implementation projects. adesso delivers the right IT solutions to increase the ability of companies and organisations to compete in the core sectors of insurance/reinsurance, banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, energy supply, public administration, automotive and manufacturing industry, trade, transport, media, entertainment, lottery and sports.

adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and currently employs more than 10,700 people in the adesso Group (converted to full-time equivalents/FTE), which corresponds to more than 11,500 employees in terms of headcount. adesso's shares are listed on the Prime Standard/SDAX. Customers in Germany include Commerzbank, BayernLB, Munich Re, Provinzial, Bitmarck, amedes, RWE, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Otto, Markant, Borussia Dortmund, the Deutsche Fussball Liga, the Westdeutsche Lotterie, the Deutsche Bundesbank, the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Finance. In addition, there are numerous international customers, including Swisscom, AXA Switzerland, Alpitour, the Austrian Football Bundesliga and Swiss Federal Railways.

More information is available at www.adesso.de/en/

