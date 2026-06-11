Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj launches Dr. Sohini Sastri's fifth book

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, launched author and astrologer Dr. Sohini Sastri's fifth book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras - Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance, on June 5.

The book focuses on chakras, mantras, spiritual energy, and holistic healing, and aims to guide readers towards emotional well-being, inner balance, and self-awareness.

According to the author, the publication draws upon ancient spiritual concepts and presents them in a format accessible to contemporary readers interested in mindfulness and personal growth.

Dr. Sastri recently presented the book to President Droupadi Murmu. The author stated that the President appreciated the book's message centred on positivity, spiritual awareness, and self-development.

During the launch event, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj commended on Dr. Sastri's efforts in promoting spiritual knowledge and Vedic traditions. He also acknowledged her work as a life coach, author, and social contributor.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sastri said, "Receiving blessings from Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj ji and presenting the book to the Hon'ble President of India are deeply meaningful moments in my journey. I hope the book encourages readers to explore healing, inner strength, and spiritual growth."

Dr. Sohini Sastri is known for her work in astrology, spiritual counselling, life coaching, and philanthropy. Her latest publication is now available for readers interested in spirituality, self-discovery, and holistic wellness.

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