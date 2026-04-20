SynSmart and Amporin Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Small Molecule Therapeutics for Degenerative Diseases

BusinessWire India

Basel [Switzerland]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited and Amporin Pharmaceuticals AG today announced a collaboration to develop breakthrough small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of deadly degenerative diseases.

Under the terms of this collaboration, SynSmart will synthesize a substantial library of novel membrane-protecting molecules at its Mumbai research facility. Upon screening, the collaboration could be extended to follow-on chemistry as well as potential work in ADME-PK areas, with the intention to accelerate the project to candidate selection.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Kapure, CEO at SynSmart said, "This collaboration is a testimony of value that SynSmart can bring to the table for its partners. With lab operations running in multi-shift mode and lean team hierarchy, the speed and cost-savings help partners get more done for less."

Also commenting on this, Dr. Kelvin Stott, Founder and CEO at Amporin said, "We are excited to form this collaboration with SynSmart as it will accelerate the cross-target screening, optimization and selection of disease-modifying treatments for multiple deadly degenerative diseases in parallel, while validating the scope and potential of our unique asset platform."

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