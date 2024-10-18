Tanla Announces Second Quarter Results for FY25

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY25. Key Metrics: Second Quarter (July - September 2024) * Revenue was at Rs 1,001 Cr, de-grew by 0.8% YoY * Gross profit was at Rs 262 Cr. Gross margin was at 26.2% * EBITDA was at Rs 175Cr. EBITDA margin was at 17.5% * Profit after tax was at Rs 130 Cr. Profit after tax margin was at 13.0% * Earnings per share at Rs 9.70 * Free cash flow of Rs 52 Cr and cash balance at Rs 705 Cr Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Amidst the dynamic landscape, we have navigated shifts effectively while building a foundation for sustained growth. With strategic investments in OTT, platform innovation, and investment for future growth, Tanla is positioned to drive impactful industry shifts. We closed another deal with one of the largest banks in India this quarter for Wisely ATP, reinforcing our commitment to secure, innovative digital solutions."

Significant events during the quarter:

* First to launch and implement Call to Action (CTA) whitelisting on our Trubloq platform

* Second year in a row, Karix has been awarded 'Meta Growth Partner of the Year'

* Deployed Wisely ATP with another leading bank in India

* Appointed Francois Ortalo-Magne (Executive Dean - London Business School) as independent director to the Board

* Final dividend was approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting, and the dividend was disbursed in August 2024. Total cash outflow of Rs 807 Mn

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

