IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in an important IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 26. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the points table.

CSK currently occupy fifth place, having secured three victories from their first seven matches. Their campaign has been a mix of strong performances and a few setbacks, but they arrive into this fixture with renewed confidence after a significant win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. That result has helped lift their momentum, and they will be keen to build on it by securing another crucial victory at home.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are placed seventh on the table with an identical record of three wins in seven matches. Their season has also been inconsistent, and they are coming into this encounter after a disappointing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This has added pressure on them to respond strongly and avoid slipping further in the standings.

With both sides evenly matched in terms of results so far, the contest promises to be competitive. CSK will rely on home advantage, while GT will aim for a turnaround to revive their campaign.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 25

Wins: 10

Losses: 15

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 40%

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 33

Wins: 17

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

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IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs GT

Sanju Samson has been in excellent form for Chennai Super Kings, scoring his second century of the season with an unbeaten 101 against Mumbai Indians, guiding CSK to 207. In contrast, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled, managing just 104 runs at a modest strike rate.

The middle order has seen mixed returns, with Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Kartik Sharma showing flashes of potential but lacking consistency. Jamie Overton has contributed with both bat and ball, while Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, and Noor Ahmad have strengthened CSK’s bowling attack with key wickets across matches.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Akeal Hosein

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs CSK

Gujarat Titans’ biggest strength lies in their top order featuring Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, all capable of playing long, impactful innings. Gill has been in excellent form, scoring 297 runs and leading the batting unit from the front. Sudharsan comes into the match after a brilliant century against RCB, while Buttler adds experience, power, and wicketkeeping duties at number three.

However, GT’s middle order remains inconsistent, with Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia yet to deliver regularly despite occasional contributions. Jason Holder has provided useful cameos. In bowling, Rabada, Siraj, Rashid Khan, and Manav Suthar form a strong attack.

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

GT squad for IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT key player battles

Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj

Sanju Samson comes into this clash in superb touch, having registered two centuries in his last four matches and looking confident at the crease. His contest with Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay will be a key battle. According to ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has dismissed Samson three times in seven IPL meetings while conceding only 40 runs off 35 balls. However, Siraj has not been at his most effective this season, which could give Samson an early advantage if he settles in quickly.

Sai Sudharsan vs Anshul Kamboj

Sai Sudharsan is riding high after a brilliant century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, even though it came in a losing effort. CSK will be cautious of his form and will rely heavily on Anshul Kamboj to challenge him early. Kamboj has been exceptional this season, becoming the first bowler to reach 14 wickets in IPL 2026 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 8.95. His ability to strike in the powerplay makes this duel crucial.

Jos Buttler vs Noor Ahmad

Jos Buttler has been consistent for GT, scoring 256 runs at a strong strike rate of 156.08, making him a vital middle-order force. His matchup against left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad will be key during the middle overs. Noor, a former GT player, has had an inconsistent season so far, taking 6 wickets at an economy rate of 9, but still remains a dangerous wicket-taking option when in rhythm.