The 2025-26 National Young Authors' Fair, World's Largest Creativity & Storytelling Festival for School Students, Launches in India on 2nd October

Singapore/ Dubai [UAE]/ New Delhi [India], October 1: BriBooks and Education World proudly announce the launch of the 2025-26 edition of the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), the world's largest creativity and storytelling event for school students. Over the years, NYAF has inspired 1.3 million+ young creators from 32+ countries, setting a global benchmark for innovation, imagination, and student-driven publishing.

The India edition of NYAF is recognized as a landmark event in the national academic calendar, giving students from Grades 3-12 across CBSE, ICSE, IB, and IGCSE schools the opportunity to explore their creativity, sharpen their storytelling skills, and publish their own books--all at no cost.

Since its inception, NYAF has served as a launchpad for India's youngest creative voices. Alumni have represented the country at prestigious international literature festivals including the Asian Festival of Children's Content (Singapore), Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (UAE), Brooklyn Book Festival (USA), and Barnes Children's Literature Festival (UK). Some have even gone on to receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India's highest civilian award for children.

Beyond individual achievements, NYAF also recognizes the schools and educators who make creativity thrive. Each year, the Fair honors institutions with Literary Leadership Awards at City, State, and National levels. Special commendations celebrate school leaders, teachers, and coordinators who inspire and encourage students to express themselves, helping storytelling and creativity become part of everyday learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Ami Dror, Founder of BriBooks and President of NYAF, said, "Every child is a storyteller. NYAF ensures that their creativity is nurtured, published, and celebrated on the world stage. By honoring both students and educators, we showcase how creativity flourishes when entire communities come together."

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, added, "We are proud to support NYAF as it transforms education by embedding creativity and storytelling into the heart of learning. Recognizing schools and educators through Literary Leadership Awards highlights the collective effort that sparks individual brilliance."

The 2025-26 NYAF India edition launches nationwide on 2nd October 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi--an apt reminder of the power of words and stories to inspire change.

