Top 10 Authors and their books Defining 2025

New Delhi [India], March 9: In a time defined by rapid transformation, evolving social priorities, and the growing influence of ideas, The Literature Today is proud to celebrate a dynamic group of prominent literary voices shaping conversations that truly matter. This specially curated feature brings together inspiring authors including Malala, Arundhati Roy, Radhika Agarwal Suresh Kumar, Pavithra Srinivasan, Sreelata Menon, Reshel Bretny Fernandes, Dr. Nisheet Kumar, Navneet Jhamb, and Dhaval Birajdar, distinguished personalities whose work reflects both the evolving spirit of modern India and the broader global narrative of change.

From leadership and governance to education, history, youth empowerment, ethical technology, and purposeful living, these authors are not just telling stories; they are influencing mindsets, inspiring action, and shaping the intellectual landscape of today's society. Their writings combine lived experience with thoughtful insight, offering readers clarity, motivation, and meaningful perspective in an increasingly complex world.

As we move toward a future driven by innovation, social responsibility, and human values, these literary voices stand out for their ability to connect knowledge with emotion, purpose with progress, and storytelling with impact, making them essential authors to read, follow, and learn from in the years ahead.

Malala Yousafzai - Finding my way

Author Malala Yousafzai is a globally respected education advocate, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and bestselling author whose work continues to influence conversations on rights, resilience, and personal identity. Born in Mingora, Pakistan, she first rose to international prominence after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban as a teenager for advocating girls' education. Her courage and conviction made her a powerful voice for equality and learning worldwide.

Malala's journey spans activism, scholarship, and storytelling. She co-founded the Malala Fund, an organisation dedicated to ensuring girls everywhere can access quality education, and graduated from Oxford University in 2020, reinforcing her lifelong commitment to learning and leadership. While her early work focused on global advocacy and human rights, she has also become a compelling author whose books blend personal insight with broader societal themes.

In 2025, Malala released her deeply personal memoir Finding My Way, marking a significant evolution in her writing. Scheduled for publication in October 2025 by Atria Books, the memoir offers an intimate look at her life beyond headlines, fame, and activism. Rather than focusing solely on public achievements, Finding My Way chronicles her journey of self-discovery, friendship, first love, mental health, and the universal challenges of growing up in the shadow of global expectations. The narrative explores how she balanced ordinary life experiences with extraordinary responsibility, revealing her struggles, humour, and emotional truths in candid and heartfelt terms.

Unlike her earlier works, this book invites readers to see Malala not just as an icon of resilience, but as a young woman navigating identity, relationships, and personal growth. Finding My Way has been praised for its authenticity, vulnerability, and warmth--reminding us that even the most admired voices have moments of doubt, discovery, and transformation.

Through her literary work and advocacy, Malala Yousafzai continues to shape global dialogue about education, courage, and what it means to find one's own path.

Arundhati Roy - Mother Mary comes to me

Arundhati Roy is an internationally acclaimed novelist and essayist whose literary voice combines lyrical storytelling with powerful social commentary. She rose to global prominence with her debut novel, The God of Small Things, which won the Booker Prize in 1997 and established her as one of India's most significant literary figures.

Over the decades, Roy has built a distinguished career spanning fiction, political essays, and cultural critique. Known for her fearless engagement with issues of justice, identity, and democracy, she has become one of the most influential intellectual voices in contemporary literature.

In September 2025, she released her memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, a deeply personal reflection on her relationship with her mother, Mary Roy. Blending intimate memory with broader social context, the memoir explores themes of family, independence, and legacy. The book received significant critical attention for its emotional honesty and narrative strength.

Her work continues to receive recognition globally. In 2026, Mother Mary Comes to Me was honored with the Mathrubhumi Book of the Year Award, further reinforcing her enduring literary impact.

Today, Arundhati Roy remains a towering presence in world literature. Her writing continues to challenge, inspire, and shape conversations across borders, demonstrating the transformative power of storytelling grounded in truth and conviction.

Radhika Agrawal - Red flags and rishtas

Radhika Agrawal is an emerging Indian novelist and journalist whose work reflects a fresh, contemporary voice rooted in modern relationships and urban storytelling. With a professional background in lifestyle journalism, she has contributed to reputed publications including Conde Nast India and Grazia India, where she developed a strong narrative style and deep cultural insight.

Her transition from journalism to fiction was a natural progression, shaped by years of observing human relationships, social trends, and the evolving dynamics of modern Indian life. As a writer, she blends humor with emotional depth, crafting characters that feel authentic and relatable to today's readers.

In December 2024, she released her debut novel, Red Flags and Rishtas, published by Bloomsbury India. The book quickly gained attention for its lively storytelling, witty dialogue, and culturally grounded exploration of dating, family expectations, and self-discovery. Positioned as a modern desi romantic comedy, the novel resonated strongly with young readers navigating similar emotional landscapes.

While early in her literary career, Radhika's debut has been widely appreciated for bringing a distinctly Indian perspective to contemporary romance fiction. Her growing recognition in popular literature marks her as a promising new voice in the genre.

Today, Radhika Agrawal continues to build her place in Indian fiction, committed to telling stories that reflect real emotions, humor, and the complexity of modern relationships.

Suresh Kumar - 7 Steps to Joyful Living

Suresh Kumar is a respected thought leader, technologist, and life-purpose mentor whose work uniquely blends scientific thinking with practical wisdom for meaningful living. With over three decades of professional experience as an electronics engineer specializing in software and business management, he has contributed to the development of several award-winning products and successful business ventures across diverse domains. He is the founder and head of eseLife (www.eselife.org/joyliv), an organization dedicated to making life easier and happier for all.

His book, 7 Steps to Joyful Living, represents the core of his philosophy and life's work. The book offers a clear and structured guide to building a meaningful and joyful life through seven practical and carefully designed steps. Instead of presenting abstract ideas or motivational slogans, Suresh provides a logical framework that readers can apply in everyday situations. The book has been recognized with the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025-26 in the Self-Help and Personal Transformation category.

Each step focuses on essential aspects of life, including clarity of purpose, emotional stability, physical well-being, healthy relationships, disciplined habits, and inner peace. The content is presented in simple and direct language, making it accessible to readers from all walks of life. Practical exercises, reflective questions, and real-life examples help translate ideas into consistent action.

Through this work, Suresh offers more than guidance. He provides a practical roadmap that helps individuals move from confusion to clarity and from stress to steady joy. 7 Steps to Joyful Living stands as a thoughtful and actionable guide for anyone seeking lasting success and true happiness. Loved by readers across ages, professions, and beliefs, it continues to be a bestseller around the globe.

Pavithra Srinivasan - The Wings of victory

Author Pavithra Srinivasan is a passionate educator, storyteller, and emerging creative voice who has steadily built a meaningful presence in the literary and theatrical space through her dedication to teaching and socially driven storytelling. A committed private tutor specializing in creative writing and numeracy, she brings over six years of rich educational experience, during which her close engagement with students transformed writing from a professional requirement into a deeply cherished creative calling.

Her artistic journey took a significant step forward with her directorial debut stage play InSecurity, a thoughtfully crafted theatrical production that blends impactful social messaging with relatable storytelling. Through this work, she demonstrated her ability to create narratives that not only entertain but also inspire reflection, earning appreciation within theatre circles and at prominent cultural platforms.

Expanding her creative reach into fiction, Pavithra authored her debut novel The Wings of Victory, an inspirational story that follows the journey of a determined young man striving to achieve success while remaining rooted in values of compassion, gratitude, and service to society. The novel has been well received for its uplifting message, engaging narrative style, and strong moral foundation, particularly resonating with young readers and aspirational audiences.

In addition to books and theatre, she has also contributed to scriptwriting for a feature film project that received positive critical feedback. She has written and produced an ultra-short film on passive smoking, aimed at creating awareness about its harmful effects. Through her multifaceted creative pursuits, Pavithra Srinivasan continues to establish herself as a purpose-driven educator and storyteller committed to inspiring positive social change.

Sreelata Menon - In search of lost cities

Author Sreelata Menon is a distinguished historian, educator, and award-winning writer whose literary journey reflects a rare blend of intellectual depth, storytelling warmth, and an enduring commitment to making history meaningful for modern readers. With a Master's degree in History from Mumbai University, she began her professional career in the 1970s as an Assistant Editor with leading publications, where she honed her editorial precision, developed a sharp narrative voice, and cultivated a lifelong engagement with ideas and storytelling.

Over the decades, her multifaceted career has moved seamlessly across teaching, advertising, journalism, and full-time writing. As a history lecturer, she inspired young minds in classrooms; as a copywriter and accounts executive, she mastered the art of communication; and as a freelance journalist, she built a reputation for clarity, courage, and thoughtful analysis in current affairs writing.

Her most defining creative chapter, however, emerged in children's literature, where she discovered her true calling, transforming complex historical narratives into engaging, accessible stories. With over sixteen published books, Sreelata Menon has become widely respected for bringing history, mythology, and cultural heritage alive for young readers through meticulous research and vivid storytelling.

Her acclaimed works include biographies, retellings of legends, educational history titles, and adventure narratives published by reputed houses such as HarperCollins India, Penguin Random House India, Puffin India, and Hachette India. In 2024, her contribution to educational writing was further recognised with the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh Award. Today, Sreelata Menon stands as a powerful voice in educational literature, dedicated to ensuring that history is not merely remembered but experienced, understood, and cherished by generations to come.

Reshel Bretny Fernandes - Essays on collective topics

Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes is an accomplished young writer, researcher, and orator whose remarkable journey reflects dedication, intellectual curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to literary excellence. Born in Surathkal, Mangalore, and raised in an academic environment by educator parents, she developed a deep inclination toward writing, public speaking, and research from an early age.

A brilliant academic performer, Reshel secured a State 7th Rank and District First Rank in the Arts stream during her pre-university education, later earning a B.A. in Hindi and a B.A. in History, Economics, and Political Science, where she achieved second rank under Mangalore University. Currently pursuing her LL.B., she has also strengthened her interdisciplinary knowledge through certifications in disaster management, human resource management, and public health, while nurturing a keen interest in public administration.

With more than 150 achievements in the literary field, she has presented research papers in international and national journals and actively participated in youth parliaments, academic forums, and social initiatives. Her impactful writing on themes such as youth leadership, nation-building, governance, and social awareness has earned her numerous prestigious honours, including the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award, Bharatiya Sahitya Samman, Indian Icon Award, and multiple national recognitions. She is also a recipient of the Kittur Rani Chennamma State Award conferred by the Government of Karnataka, and her work has been applauded by the Prime Minister of India and the President of India.

As an author, her books, including Essays on Collective Topics, Bharat @2047: Role of Youth, Surajya, Environment: Bond of Coexistence, and Light of Education Brightens the World, reflect her vision for progressive nation-building, environmental responsibility, and youth empowerment. Known for engaging with policymakers and national leaders through her work, Reshel Bretny Fernandes continues to inspire a new generation through her powerful words, thought leadership, and dedication to meaningful change.

Dr. Nisheet Kumar - The Bangalore Conspirancy

Dr. Nisheet Kumar is an author whose writing is deeply shaped by lived experience at the intersection of power, ethics, institutional responsibility, and human resilience. With nearly three decades of distinguished service as a senior officer in the Central Reserve Police Force, including leadership as DIG CRPF in complex security environments, he has witnessed firsthand how systems operate under pressure and how individuals navigate moral dilemmas within structures of authority.

His international assignments with the United Nations in challenging theatres of operation exposed him to cross-cultural governance frameworks, fragile political ecosystems, and the delicate balance between law, diplomacy, and security. These experiences strengthened his understanding of conflict resolution and institutional vulnerability, adding depth and authenticity to his literary voice. Academically, he holds a Doctorate in Conflict Management along with advanced degrees in law and management, and is a Certified Independent Director engaged in discussions on corporate governance, ethics, and accountability.

Before turning to fiction, his non-fiction works explored Indian policing, leadership resilience, and constructive thinking with practical insight. His creative transition into contemporary fiction came with The Bangalore Conspiracy, a techno-thriller set against the backdrop of India's technology sector. The novel examines the convergence of artificial intelligence, corporate rivalry, cyber manipulation, political influence, and organized crime.

At its center is Aryan Mehra, a visionary entrepreneur whose AI-driven healthcare innovation becomes the target of a calculated campaign of sabotage. Beyond its suspenseful narrative, the book raises timely questions about technological ethics, institutional integrity, and personal accountability in a profit-driven world.

Through operational realism, layered characters, and moral inquiry, Dr. Nisheet Kumar establishes himself as a distinctive literary voice bridging real-world institutional experience with compelling storytelling.

Navneet Jhamb - Double speak

Author Navneet Jhamb is a globally respected business leader, strategist, and thought-provoking writer whose multifaceted journey spans corporate boardrooms, public leadership, and contemporary literature. With over three decades of experience navigating complex global business environments, he has earned recognition as a sharp decision-maker, governance expert, and trusted advisor known for blending strategic clarity with human insight.

An alumnus of MNNIT Allahabad and a Gold Medallist from IIM Kozhikode, Navneet built a distinguished corporate career marked by leadership roles across international markets. Yet beyond the professional titles lies a deeply reflective thinker who has consistently explored life's deeper questions about ambition, identity, success, and purpose.

His transition into writing reflects this introspective journey. With wit, intellectual depth, and unapologetic honesty, Navneet's work examines the contradictions of modern life -- from workplace myths and societal expectations to personal aspirations and human behaviour. His literary voice is known for its rare ability to combine satire with philosophical reflection, making complex ideas both engaging and accessible.

His acclaimed book, Doublespeak, stands as a compelling example of this unique style. Through sharp, concise essays layered with irony, insight, and social commentary, the book challenges readers to question accepted norms and reflect on the paradoxes shaping contemporary existence.

Balancing his time between India and Singapore, Navneet Jhamb continues to influence audiences across business and literary spaces. As an author, leader, and thinker, he represents a distinctive voice that inspires readers to think deeply, question boldly, and navigate life with clarity, humour, and authenticity.

Dhaval Birajdar - Mumbaii Experiment

Dhaval Birajdar is an Academic Professor and fiction writer whose professional journey reflects a meaningful balance between structured knowledge and creative expression. He serves as an Assistant Professor in the Mechanical Department at Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, where he has dedicated years to teaching, mentoring students, and encouraging thoughtful learning. His academic career has shaped his disciplined approach to both analysis and communication, qualities that strongly influence his writing.

Beginning as an educator, Dhaval Birajdar built his reputation on clarity of thought, subject expertise, and a deep commitment to guiding young minds. His work in research and academics sharpened his ability to observe details, question patterns, and examine situations from multiple perspectives. Over time, this natural curiosity and analytical strength found a new outlet in fiction writing.

Rather than separating teaching from storytelling, he brings the two together. His academic background helps him construct strong plots, believable situations, and layered characters. At the same time, his creative instincts allow him to move beyond facts and theories, exploring emotions, tension, and human complexity through narrative.

This combination is clearly reflected in his crime-thriller novel Mumbaii Experiment. The novel presents a gripping investigation that unfolds through a series of brutal murders, each intensifying the suspense and raising new questions. With a fast-paced storyline and a dark, tense atmosphere, the book showcases his ability to build structure while maintaining dramatic impact. It is not merely a mystery, but a carefully developed narrative that keeps readers engaged until the final revelation.

Today, Dhaval Birajdar continues to balance his responsibilities as a professor with his growing presence as a fiction author. His work stands as proof that education and creativity can complement each other powerfully. Through his writing, he aims to entertain readers while also encouraging deeper thinking, demonstrating that storytelling, when guided by insight and discipline, can leave a lasting impression.

