VinFast Sets an Unprecedented Record by Completing 3,520 Vehicle Orders in One Day

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 31: VinFast has set a record by completing 3,520 electric vehicle orders on March 28, 2026. This milestone demonstrates the company's operational capability while also reflecting strong consumer demand and signaling that Vietnam's transition to green mobility is entering a new phase.

Once again, VinFast has created a stir in its home market after announcing that it completed 3,520 electric vehicle orders in a single day on March 28, marking a new record for daily order processing in Vietnam. This figure is equivalent to the monthly sales of some automakers in the country and translates to an average of 146 orders per hour, or approximately 2.4 orders per minute.

According to the company, these vehicles have been fully processed and are ready to leave the factory. They will then be transported to dealerships before being delivered to customers.

Across online forums and user communities, many expressed surprise at the company's speed. "Completing more than 3,500 orders in a single day, especially on a weekend, shows the very strong capabilities of VinFast's production and business teams," an online user, Pham Van Minh, shared.

Another user, Hong Lan, said the record reflects significant demand for switching to electric vehicles. With fuel prices fluctuating daily, she noted that it is understandable that many gasoline vehicle users are considering switching. "Electric vehicles are cleaner, environmentally friendly, and free from dependence on fuel prices, so the growing shift toward them is an inevitable trend," she said.

Record after record

Observers believe that with its current advantages, VinFast is highly likely to set other sales records in 2026. Over the past two years, the company has consistently recorded strong sales milestones in the Vietnamese market.

Since 2024, VinFast has maintained the number one position in Vietnam's automotive market. In 2025, the company delivered 175,099 vehicles. In December of 2025 alone, VinFast sold 27,649 vehicles, setting a record for monthly sales by a single automaker. Notably, this figure equals the annual sales volume that some brands take a full year to achieve.

Experts say the company's continued achievements are the result of a long-term investment strategy in a comprehensive green ecosystem. Currently, 150,000 charging ports developed and operated by V-Green, VinFast's global charging infrastructure partner, have been planned across Vietnam's 34 provinces and cities. The company is also preparing to deploy 99 ultra fast charging hubs equipped with 150 kW chargers along major national and provincial highways, further strengthening its charging network advantage. At the same time, a network of more than 400 service workshops ensures a seamless and well-supported ownership experience for customers.

According to Dr. Lee Hoang Nam, a transportation planning expert, VinFast's continued record-breaking performance is expected, alongside its proven product quality, as more Vietnamese consumers prioritize electric vehicles as their primary choice.

"When the entire ecosystem, from products to charging infrastructure and service workshops, is systematically developed as VinFast is doing, consumers will feel more confident about making the switch to electric vehicles. The green transition not only benefits individual households and users, but also helps accelerate transport electrification, reduce emissions, and importantly lessen dependence on fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel," the expert explained.

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