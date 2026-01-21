Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Achieve 5-Star Safety Certification from India's Bharat NCAP

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have been awarded the highest 5-star safety certification by India's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The results clearly demonstrate VinFast's engineering capability in meeting stringent safety standards, while reaffirming the company's customer-centric approach throughout product and service development.

According to Bharat NCAP test results, both VF 6 and VF 7 achieved 5-star ratings in the two core safety categories. Specifically, VF 6 recorded 27.13/32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.41/49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). VF 7 achieved 28.54/32 points in AOP and 45.25/49 points in COP. These scores reflect a high level of protection for both adult and child occupants across both models.

In the crash test assessments, the two VinFast models continued to demonstrate strong safety performance. In frontal impact tests, head & neck and upper leg protection scores for both the driver and passenger in VF 6 and VF 7 reached 4.000 points, the maximum on the Bharat NCAP scale. In side impact tests, both vehicles achieved full scores of 16.000/16.000 for adult occupants and 8.000/8.000 for child occupants.

In the pole side impact test, the head injury assessment values for VF 6 and VF 7 were recorded at 109 and 131 respectively, significantly lower than the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700. These results indicate effective head protection in high-risk crash scenarios.

Bharat NCAP is a vehicle safety assessment programme implemented by the Government of India, aligned with international practices such as Global NCAP. The programme evaluates occupant protection through a range of crash tests and awards safety ratings from 3 to 5 stars. Achieving the highest rating confirms that VF 6 and VF 7 meet the rigorous safety standards currently applied in the Indian market.

Previously, VinFast models have also received positive recognition from regional safety assessment organisations, reflecting the company's consistent focus on safety. Notably, the VinFast VF 8 achieved a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating and surpassed more than 15 major automakers to secure 5 out of 6 safety awards from the organisation in 2024.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "The 5-star safety ratings awarded to VF 6 and VF 7 by Bharat NCAP mark an important milestone, underscoring the quality and high safety standards of VinFast's electric vehicles in India, one of the world's largest automotive markets. These results show that VinFast EVs are built on a robust engineering foundation and meet stringent safety assessment requirements. We remain committed to continued investment in product improvement, delivering electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly and technologically advanced, but also provide customers with confidence and peace of mind throughout the journey toward electrified mobility."

Assembled at VinFast's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, VF 6 and VF 7 are premium electric SUVs designed for customers with high expectations for safety, technology, and everyday practicality. In addition to a 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated EV-dedicated platform, both models are equipped with 7 airbags and variant-dependent smart ADAS features, such as Auto Lane Changing Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Front and Rear Automatic Emergency Brake, and Blind Spot Detection, enhancing collision avoidance capability and driving support across diverse traffic conditions.

The two electric SUVs form an important part of VinFast's comprehensive EV ecosystem in India, which encompasses local manufacturing, a retail network, charging infrastructure, and aftersales services. This integrated approach aims to deliver a seamless customer experience through strategic partnerships with local stakeholders.

