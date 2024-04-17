World's greatest chef Massimo Bottura returns to Delhi for a second consecutive year

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Culinary enthusiasts and connoisseurs are in for a treat as the world's greatest chef, Massimo Bottura, gears up to bring Osteria Francescana, twice rated as The World's Best Restaurant by The World's 50 Best to New Delhi for a second consecutive year in a row and after its first successful culinary showcase, last year. The Leela Palace New Delhi, Culinary Culture, and the culinary mastermind himself have come together to create an unparalleled partnership whereby on April 19 and 20, 2024, Chef Bottura will reproduce the magic of his Three Michelin Star restaurant from Modena, Italy, at The Leela Palace New Delhi. Culinary Culture and The Leela Palace New Delhi to host Osteria Francescana's pop-up once again in the capital, after its first successful culinary showcase, with two special dinners on 19th and 20th April 2024.

Massimo Bottura, the culinary maestro and passionate philanthropist, has received international praise for his dedication to social and environmental problems. Bottura, a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and founder of the non-profit group 'Food for Soul,' pushes for sustainability and food waste reduction, mirroring The Leela's eco-conscious approach and shared passion.

Under Chef Massimo Bottura's guidance, Osteria Francescana, has captured worldwide palates with its unique approach to Italian food, consistently being featured amongst the world's best restaurant. Bottura's culinary expertise offers a sensory voyage unlike any other, with iconic dishes such as 'Oops I Dropped the Lemon Tart,' 'The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne,' and 'Psychedelic Cod Not Flame Grilled' which will be present on the special menus offered. Bottura will also host an invite-only interactive session in advance of the dinners, in which he will speak with Vir Sanghvi, India's foremost food virtuoso in this private gathering.

Speaking on this unique culinary collaboration, Mr. Anupam Dasgupta, Area Vice President (North) - The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi said, "Food has always functioned as a link between different nations, cultures, and people. At The Leela, we are devoted to including meaningful experiences that align with our guests' interests and passions. We are happy to work with Culinary Culture to bring Chef Massimo to our city of Delhi, and it is our privilege and honour to host him once more at The Leela Palace New Delhi. We look forward to the beautiful epicurean joy and experience that Chef Massimo will curate for the pop-up dinners. Excited to witness and be part of the new level of innovation that Chef Massimo will be bringing to the table."

Raaj Sanghvi, CEO, Culinary Culture added, "It's truly an honour to welcome Massimo and his team back to India for the third consecutive year and second time at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Massimo Bottura transcends the role of a chef; he serves as a global inspiration, leveraging his influence to bring about positive changes worldwide. His genuine appreciation for India's culture and cuisine is evident and each visit provides us with invaluable learning opportunities. At Culinary Culture, our mission is to introduce the world's finest to India, and we are grateful to our partners The Leela Hotels and Diageo who have made this possible".

Chef Massimo Bottura, speaking with anticipation about his return to India, expressed, "Namaste, India! I am delighted to return to your beautiful country. In New Delhi, we are working with Culinary Culture and The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to provide two spectacular meals with my most iconic dishes! I love India- the food and the people and can't wait to be back and give you all a big Italian hug!"

Seats for this unique dining experience are limited, guests are encouraged to make their reservations as soon as possible. The wonderful evenings with Chef Massimo Bottura at The Leela Palace New Delhi on April 19th and 20th, 2024, will cost INR 55,555 plus taxes per person.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

About Culinary Culture

Founded in 2019 by Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO of the Everstone Group and Vir Sanghvi, India's leading food authority, Culinary Culture is a movement that encompasses all aspects of the food space in India. It is the country's only authoritative, independent rating organisation, awarding stars to restaurants (Ultimate Restaurants Ratings). It also recognises and rewards India's best chefs (FoodSuperstars) and street food artists (StreetFoodSuperstars). It organises global culinary exchanges, bringing the world's greatest chefs such as Massimo Bottura, Mauro Colagreco, Julien Royer amongst others to cook in India and sending Indian chefs to cook at the best restaurants in the world.

