World Travel and Tourism Festival - 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 15:The global travel industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with travellers seeking more immersive, responsible, and meaningful experiences. The World Travel & Tourism Festival 2025, organized by TV9 Network and Red Hat Communications, is a mega event bringing together top industry leaders, travel enthusiasts, and brands to explore the future of travel. Scheduled from February 14-16, 2025, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, the festival promises an engaging mix of cultural experiences, expert-led discussions, and industry collaborations, making it a must-attend event for businesses and travellers alike.

The festival inaugurated by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Preeti Shrivastava, Deputy Director, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) & CEO of Red Hat Communications, Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director, The Lalit. The event will host an impressive lineup of industry leaders, dignitaries, and influencers.

This year's edition is set to be bigger and bolder, featuring live performances, masterclasses, and thought-provoking discussions shaping the discourse around travel. The highly anticipated Awards Ceremony recognizes excellence in travel, hospitality, and the growing influence of content creators and influencers, acknowledging their role in shaping modern tourism. A major highlight of the festival is a live concert by renowned singer Papon, added a vibrant cultural touch to the three-day celebration. Visitors can also experience live cultural performances where music, traditions, and storytelling come together to celebrate the diversity of global travel.

The festival offers an exciting lineup of interactive workshops and masterclasses, covering everything from sustainable tourism and solo travel planning to digital content creation and photography. Panel discussions explore travel hacks, wedding tourism, cruise tourism, and evolving consumer preferences, providing industry professionals and visitors with fresh insights and innovative ideas. A special focus on responsible tourism brings together businesses, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to drive conversations on ethical and eco-conscious travel.

Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, said "India has a rich and diverse culture, something that is also it's strength. The global tourism serves as a powerful tool to showcase this to the world. The Indian tourism industry contributes approximately 6.82% to the nation's GDP, highlighting its immense potential for growth and impact. Beyond traditional tourism, medical tourism is emerging as a key driver, growing at an impressive 25%, far surpassing the 6-10% growth rate seen in general tourism. This positions India as a leading destination for high-quality, affordable healthcare services, attracting patients from across the globe. In this context, events like the World Travel and Tourism Festival and B2B meets play a crucial role in marketing India as a preferred global destination. These platforms promote international collaboration & strengthen India's position on the world map as a hub for tourism."

Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer, TV9 Network, said, "The World Travel & Tourism Festival is more than just an event; it's a gateway to immersive experiences that bring together the best in travel, culture, and entertainment. By uniting top brands, industry leaders, and influencers, we are setting a new benchmark for how people explore and experience the world."

Speaking about the festival, Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) & CEO of Red Hat Communications, said, "Travel is not just about moving from one destination to another, it's about discovery, connection, and transformation. This festival is a space where ideas, cultures, and businesses come together to celebrate the future of tourism. Whether through live performances, industry discussions, or hands-on workshops, the event is designed to inspire, inform, and ignite new possibilities for both travellers and the travel industry. The way people explore the world is changing, and this festival is where that transformation comes to life."

This prestigious event is going to feature renowned travel, hospitality, and tourism brands, including: Rosa Herbal, Ampere EV, Kaya, MMT, Taj Hotels, The Lalit, Air Cambodia, Air India, Egypt Air, Le Meridien, Indigo, ITQ, Sarovar Hotels, Footprints, Global Rep, Zo Trav, Auxilia (New Zealand/Europe/Big Bus), OMPL, ICF, Holiday Carnival/KEFI Tourism (Spain/Greece/Mexico/Maldives/Dubai), Gujarat Tourism, Expo Inn, Youngistan (Maldives), Tirun Marketing, One Rep Global, Levo, Sahara Star, THSC, Lotus Desaru Beach Resort (Malaysia), White Hans, Mice Connection (Nepal), Mittal Teas, Beyond Boardrooms, PayU, Radisson, Rhythm Hospitality (Rajasthan/Maharashtra), Grand Venice Mall, Nexus DMC, Asego, GTTCI, ITC, Hilton, ETB, Yatra, IIHM, Surya Hotel, Torque, Fortis, Neem, Balmer, Splurge, and representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

For tech-savvy travelers, the Travel Tech Zone showcases: AI-powered travel planning, Virtual Reality (VR) simulations of dream destinations Cutting-edge innovations in travel automation, Attendees can explore futuristic travel trends and participate in tech-powered competitions, travel photography workshops, and cultural VR experiences.

A special Health & Wellness Pavilion is highlighting global wellness tourism trends, featuring: Alternative healing therapies, Wellness retreats, Expert-led health sessions. Visitors can explore holistic well-being solutions that integrate travel with physical and mental rejuvenation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)