Zinnov Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Tailwind Business Ventures in UST Acquisition

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tailwind Business Ventures on its acquisition by UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company.

Headquartered in Texas, Tailwind provides a range of advanced technological services to numerous prominent financial institutions worldwide. Its core offerings include the implementation of AI-based digital banking solutions, the modernization of legacy systems, and the customization of products to meet specific client requirements. Zinnov advised Tailwind Business Ventures through the entire transaction lifecycle, including strategic positioning, identification of the right strategic buyer, deal structuring, and successful closure of the transaction.

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the BFSI ecosystem, where banks and credit unions are accelerating investments in AI-led digital platforms while relying on specialist partners for implementation, modernization, and customization. As financial institutions move from experimentation to scaled execution, services-led digital banking capabilities have become highly strategic acquisition targets.

With this strategic acquisition, UST will be able to increase its share of digital banking solutions implementation and support services for banks and credit unions.

Anand Kalra , Principal at Zinnov, remarked, "Tailwind is a high-quality business with strong capabilities across platform implementation, modernization, and customization services, particularly for Fintech and the BFSI sector. We congratulate the founders of Tailwind on this milestone and wish UST continued success as it deepens its Fintech and BFSI footprint. The successful closure of this transaction underscores the strength of Zinnov's M & A Advisory franchise and marks another important milestone in our journey. It reflects our ability to deliver bespoke, outcome-oriented solutions that are closely aligned with our clients' strategic objectives."

This transaction further reinforces Zinnov's role as a trusted advisor in capability-driven M & A across technology, digital transformation, and BFSI services.

To read more about the deal, click here.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value - across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

* Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R & D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

* Providing full suite of M & A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M & A advisory

* Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

* Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

* Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

* Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)