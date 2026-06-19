Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad sets a new dimension in Alzheimer testing

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 19: As people grow older, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. Forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging. Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and can be defined as a slowly progressive neurodegenerative disease. More than 55 million people live with dementia globally (WHO, 2024), and as of 2025, India has 6.5-8 million people living with dementia.

Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad has become the first centre in Gujarat to bring a dedicated testing facility, bringing precise, early diagnosis within reach for all. A blood-based biomarker is now available that enables us to identify Alzheimer's disease with a high degree of accuracy. The p-Tau217/Ab42 ratio demonstrates approximately 95% specificity and 91% sensitivity for Alzheimer's disease and correlates strongly with both amyloid PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) findings, outperforming many conventional biomarkers. Along with the tests which help in early diagnosis, the newly available treatment is also good news, which can help in improving the quality of life.

Dr. Ajit Sowani, Sr. Neurologist, Zydus Hospitals, said, "The 25-35% slowing of neurological decline in MCI and early Alzheimer's patients with the new drugs is a very promising news. Hence, the need to confirm the diagnosis early with clinical radiological and biomarkers become critical. The new blood test p-Tau217/Ab42 meets this need as it is easier to do than the CSF tests done earlier. The benefits of the new drugs are modest, and also have significant side effects in some cases. So, very strict criteria for selecting the patients by the neurologists are absolutely essential. Apart from drugs, good quality sleep, regular exercise, reduced stress, learning new skills and increasing social interactions are also very important for mental health in the elderly."

Dr. Arvind Sharma, Sr. Neurologist, Zydus Hospitals, adds, "Two anti-amyloid drugs are now FDA-approved, and this news is genuinely heartening. When used during the early stages of Dementia, these medicines can slow down the progression of the disease. Their benefit however, depends on early intervention before significant atrophy sets in, which is exactly the stage we wish to aim. Apart from the medication, as aerobic exercises keep the body fit and improves blood flow to the brain, neurobics challenges the mind through new, unfamiliar activities that forge fresh neural connections and keep existing connections active. Learning a language, playing an instrument, solving puzzles or simply varying daily routines holds up far better against cognitive decline."

Dr. Jayesh Trivedi, Sr. Pathologist, adds, "A blood-based marker now lets us specifically identify the disease. p-Tau217 is highly specific to Alzheimer's and closely correlates with both amyloid PET and CSF findings, outperforming older markers. The ratio of p-Tau217and beta-amyloid42 protein gives extremely precise findings."

Most dementia cases remain undiagnosed or are mistaken for normal aging. The risk rises sharply after 60, doubling approximately every few years. However, increased awareness, early diagnosis, and advances in treatment can help patients maintain independence and a healthier life.

Comprehensive Neuro Care Under One Roof

The Neurosciences programme at Zydus Hospitals brings together an experienced team of Neurologists, Dr. Ajit Sowani, Dr. Arvind Sharma, Dr. Dinesh Saini, Dr. Hetal Parikh, Dr. Nikhil Dave, Dr. Bhargesh Patel, Dr. Vishwajeet Raj and Neurosurgeons, Dr. Dipak Patel, Dr. Kalpesh Shah, Dr. Yagneshkumar Saija, Dr. Ravi Chauhan, Dr. Vandan Raiyani, Dr. Anand Shah and Dr. Vignesh Gopalarathinam. The strengths include brain tumors, spinal tumors, stroke management and full spectrum of neurological disease such as Parkinson's, epilepsy, headaches, migraine, vertigo, demyelination, dementia & Alzheimer's disease, and neuro-oncology.

You can know more about their services at https://zydushospitals.com/

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