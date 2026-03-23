Los Angeles, March 17, 2026 - Gen AI platforms have become the default interface for information retrieval. A pattern has emerged in how these LLMs cite their sources based on the query asked. These platforms don’t cite in the same way for the same queries, and the divergence has measurable consequences for how brands are discovered, evaluated, and converted.

The Hidden Variable is “Intent”

Large Language Models use Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) that ground their respective responses in live or indexed web data. Different platforms interpret the user’s query of various intent (informational, commercial, or transactional) and determine which sources it surfaces, and for which brands.

Recently, a cross-platform citation study was conducted by WebSpero Solutions, a Clutch-recognized GEO marketing agency. They studied over 10,000+ queries of a industry vertical for 4 major LLMs: ChatGPT (GPT-4o), Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude (Sonnet). Their objective was to see how LLMs ingest, interpret, and cite web data based on the intent of the user’s query and the intent of citations given by the large language models, and a clear divergence was observed.

Key findings of the study include:

ChatGPT (GPT-4o) performs strongly on informational queries (87% match) but falls to 54% on transactional searches.

For commercial and transactional queries, Google AI overviews performed quite well, i.e., 91% and 89%, respectively.

Perplexity turns out to be efficient for research but still falls short of true purchase alignment queries (commercial and transactional).

Anthropic’s Claude delivered the most balanced sources across all 3 query-alignment types and showed the lowest variance (3.1% std dev).

“The generative search era does not reward passive presence. It rewards deliberate structural alignment.”

- Gursharan Singh (Co-Founder and Managing Director of WebSpero Solutions)

What This Means for Brands

For digital marketing practitioners, the implications are directly related to the visibility in large language models, which is not determined by only keyword rankings. Multiple factors contribute to it, such as;

How a brand’s digital content aligns with the signals that each LLM retrieves

Schema markup

Content freshness

Topical Specificity

Conversion architecture - CTAs, booking flows, pricing pages

The combination of all these factors helps in measurable drivers of citation inclusion.

Businesses that understand these technical afterthoughts are systematically under-cited, regardless of their real-world authority.

A New Strategic Layer to Digital Marketing

The study by WebSpero Solutions points towards the addition of a new required practice in the digital space: DELIBERATE AI PRESENCE ARCHITECTURE.

Brands that are forward-thinking are auditing their digital footprints for the citation understanding of each platform. Building intent-stratified content matrices and treating generative search visibility as a standalone KPI alongside organic traffic and conversion rate is a step in the right direction.