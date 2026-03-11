How to Recover Your CIBIL Score After Defaulting on a Loan

A missed EMI or a written-off account can feel like a dead end. It is not. With methodical steps you can correct errors, settle or restructure obligations and create fresh positive data that nudges your CIBIL score back up. Know what to do in the first 30 days, how to choose between paying or settling, and get practical measures to move your score back up.

Know What Your Credit Report Shows

Defaults and settlements are recorded on your file and typically remain visible for up to seven years from the date they were reported. That retention does not mean you are permanently barred from credit, but it does mean lenders will factor it into approval and pricing. Pull a full report from the bureau to see the exact wording used, like ‘default’, ‘settled’, or ‘written off’, as each signals different lender concerns.

First 30 Days: Immediate, Priority Tasks

Get Your Full Credit Report: Obtain the latest file from the official bureau and save a PDF copy for records.

Obtain the latest file from the official bureau and save a PDF copy for records. Verify Every Entry: Check account numbers, outstanding amounts, dates and whether a payment was misreported.

Check account numbers, outstanding amounts, dates and whether a payment was misreported. Raise Disputes for Errors: You can use a bureau’s online dispute form and attach proof (bank statements, payment receipts). Remember to follow up for an update.

Decide on Your Next Course of Action

Once you have a preliminary idea, you have to decide on your next steps. You can pay in full, choose to settle, or restructure the debt. Each action has its own pros and cons:

Paying the full outstanding clears the legal liability fastest and is best where possible.

Settling for a negotiated amount reduces cash outflow now, but the file will usually show the account as ‘settled’, which is viewed less favourably than a clean repayment.

Restructuring or converting overdue amounts to an EMI plan preserves a repayment trail and may help rebuild trust with lenders.

Whatever you choose, get the written agreement that specifies how the account will be reported to the bureau. Most advisors and consumer guides recommend settlement as a last resort.

Rebuild Your Standing: Small Wins That Matter

Aim to start creating positive entries immediately. Here are some key actions to take:

Make Payments on Time : Setting up auto-debits can help you stay on top of your repayment history.

: Setting up auto-debits can help you stay on top of your repayment history. Reduce Utilisation : Keep your card balances low, ideally under 30% of limits, to help the utilisation metric.

: Keep your card balances low, ideally under 30% of limits, to help the utilisation metric. Use a Secured Product : Well-managed repayment on a secured credit card or loan can create positive entries quickly.

: Well-managed repayment on a secured credit card or loan can create positive entries quickly. Limit Hard Enquiries: Multiple applications in a short time can highlight poor financial management. So, space out new applications.

Use Marketplace Tools to Carry Your Own Checks

Online financial marketplaces like Bajaj Markets can help you get a quick and clear picture of your credit standing. Beyond providing a wide range of financial choices, these platforms can help you to check your CIBIL Score without a hard check. Use these features to match product design to your recovery plan rather than applying blindly.

Pre-qualified Offers : See likely offers without impacting your score.

: See likely offers without impacting your score. Comparison Filters : Find lenders that accept settlements or offer secured cards for rebuilding.

: Find lenders that accept settlements or offer secured cards for rebuilding. Educational Resources: Guidance on repayment strategies and documentation.

Monitor Progress With Realistic Timelines

With disciplined repayments and lower utilisation, you may see measurable improvement within six to twelve months. Smaller positive entries (paid-up accounts, reduced utilisation) may appear sooner.

Good behaviour begins to show in months, but meaningful score recovery often takes 6–12 months of consistent repayments. Recent moves by the regulator to increase reporting frequency mean positive repayments should appear sooner on reports than before.

That makes regular monitoring more valuable, weekly or fortnightly checks let you spot mismatches and correct them quickly. Keep a twelve-month log of payments and re-pull the file after any large repayment or settlement to confirm the update.

Practical Checklist Before Making a Payment or Settlement

Obtain the current report and highlight the account lines you will address.

Ask the lender for a statement of dues in writing and a formal agreement for settlement or restructuring.

Confirm how the lender will report the outcome to the bureau. Get the promise in writing.

Keep payment receipts and communication logs for future disputes.

Rebuild with at least one small, well-managed credit product to show positive behaviour.

Conclusion

Start taking small steps to recover your score from today. Pull your reports, confirm liabilities with lenders and pick one remedial action (repay, settle or restructure). Then rebuild deliberately with small, consistent wins to compound into a restored financial profile and lower future borrowing costs. Use free digital tools on verified marketplaces to check your credit score regularly and choose the right debt product on your path back to smart financial management.