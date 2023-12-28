Chennai, India, December 28, 2023 – In recognition of his exceptional contributions to trade diplomacy and global economic relations, Mr. L.P. Hemanth K. Srinivasulu, the newly appointed Director of the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Council, was honored with the prestigious "Man of the Year-2023" award by Shri Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India. The award recognizes Mr. Hemanth's outstanding contributions to trade diplomacy and global economic relations. His strategic influence is evident in shaping the direction of companies such as Advanced Biotech, Datadensity, and Celeb Media.

Mr. Hemanth's recent appointment as Director of the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Council underscores his pivotal role in navigating the challenges of the current international trade landscape. With a diverse professional background spanning multinational corporations such as Fannie Mae (USA), Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and ICBC (Canada), Mr. Hemanth has demonstrated his versatility and leadership prowess in senior roles across various organizations.

In additional to this, Mr. Hemanth has recently received several accolades, including an International Award from the Indo-African Trade Council, an Appreciation of Service Award from James Marape, the President of Papua New Guinea, and the Trade Excellence Award from the Cuban Ministry. On December 15, 2023, he was elevated to the position of Commonwealth Director, further solidifying his commitment to diplomacy and influence.

In conclusion, Mr. L.P. Hemanth K. Srinivasulu's recognition as the "Man of the Year-2023" reaffirms his pivotal role in international trade and diplomacy. As the Director of the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Council, he continues to drive initiatives for trade diplomacy, fostering relationships to promote cooperation on trade matters. His legacy is characterized by innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence within the dynamic and interconnected world of trade.