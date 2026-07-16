Phoenix Asia Towers: Where Workplace Design Becomes Business Strategy

For decades, commercial real estate was evaluated by what it delivered—location, scale, infrastructure and occupancy. Today, businesses are evaluating it by what it enables. The workplace is no longer simply where work happens; it is becoming a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, talent retention and long-term business performance.

This shift is particularly evident in Bengaluru, where Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have evolved far beyond their traditional operational roles. Today, they lead engineering, product development, artificial intelligence, analytics and strategic decision-making for global enterprises. For these organisations and for growing Indian and multinational occupiers, workplace decisions are no longer driven solely by real estate considerations. They are increasingly shaped by an environment's ability to attract talent, support collaboration, enable flexibility and strengthen long-term firm outcomes.

Phoenix Asia Towers has been developed in response to this evolution.

Located in Hebbal, one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing enterprise corridors, the development has been designed as an integrated workplace destination for multinational occupiers and GCCs that increasingly view the corporate environment as an extension of firm strategy. Every aspect of the campus has been planned around a simple objective—not merely to provide premium office space, but to create an environment where people and businesses can perform at their best.

That philosophy begins with the commercial space itself. Expansive floor plates of approximately 90,000 to 100,000 sq. ft. provide organisations with the flexibility to configure their workspaces around changing enterprise requirements while retaining the ability to scale over time. The layouts are equally suited to focused work, cross-functional collaboration and future expansion, reflecting the evolving ways in which organisations operate today.

The experience, however, extends well beyond the office floor.

At the centre of the campus is The Great Hall, conceived as a venue for leadership interactions, innovation showcases, town halls and industry conversations—recognising that some of the most valuable ideas emerge outside formal meeting rooms. Landscaped outdoor spaces, corporate lounges, cafés, wellness facilities, fitness amenities and an integrated crèche further support the realities of a modern workforce, where convenience, wellbeing and work-life integration increasingly influence employee engagement and retention.

The mixed-use character of the development strengthens this proposition further. Co-located within the campus is Phoenix Mall of Asia, bringing together premium retail, curated dining and entertainment within walking distance of the workplace. Whether meeting clients over lunch, collaborating with colleagues outside the office or simply unwinding after work, occupiers have access to experiences that extend naturally beyond the boardroom. Increasingly, it is these everyday conveniences that shape how employees experience a corporate environment and how organisations differentiate themselves in the competition for talent.

Performance also depends on what operates behind the scenes. Phoenix Asia Towers combines enterprise-grade digital infrastructure with environmentally responsible design to create a corporate environment that is both resilient and efficient. Its LEED Platinum certification reflects a commitment to sustainability through intelligent building systems, resource-efficient infrastructure and responsible operational practices, while its digital backbone provides the reliability expected by globally integrated industries where uninterrupted connectivity is fundamental to day-to-day operations.

Vithal Suryavanshi, CEO – Commercial Real Estate, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., said: Accessibility completes the proposition. Located on NH 44 with direct access to the airport corridor, approximately 30 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, planned metro connectivity and proximity to established residential neighbourhoods, Phoenix Asia Towers has been positioned to reduce commute friction and improve everyday convenience. For employees, the office environment experience begins long before they enter the building—and ease of access has become an increasingly important part of that experience.

"Today's workplace is expected to do far more than accommodate business operations. It has become an important driver of culture, collaboration and organisational performance. At Phoenix Asia Towers, every aspect of the development has been planned with a clear objective—to create an environment that helps businesses perform better by enabling people to do their best work. That philosophy extends from infrastructure and sustainability to the everyday experiences that define life on the campus."

The evolution of commercial real estate is no longer being defined solely by taller buildings or larger office campuses. It is being shaped by developments that understand how people work, collaborate and connect—and translate those insights into environments that support stronger enterprise outcomes.

Phoenix Asia Towers reflects that evolution. More than a Grade A office development, it demonstrates how thoughtful design, integrated planning and a people-first approach can create lasting value for occupiers while contributing to the next generation of commercial real estate.