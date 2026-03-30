When you need funds to expand your company, buy new equipment, or manage cash flow, the right financing partner can make all the difference. This gives you that edge by offering access to multiple lenders, competitive interest rates, and a completely digital process that saves time and effort. Whether you are a start-up or an established enterprise, you can find customised options that match your needs and growth plans.

Access to Multiple Trusted Lenders

Finding the right lender can be difficult when comparing interest rates, terms, and eligibility. Bajaj Markets simplifies this by bringing popular financial institutions together on one platform. You can explore offers from leading banks and NBFCs without visiting multiple websites. This multi-lender access helps you find something that suits your profile and repayment capacity while enabling quick, informed decisions.

Quick and Fully Digital Application Process

Time is crucial when running a company. They save it with a seamless digital process where you can apply, upload documents, and get approval online. You only need basic details like income, firm type, and amount. Once submitted, the platform matches you with eligible lenders, eliminating paperwork and delays for faster access to funds.

Flexible Amounts and Repayment Options

Every entity has distinct financial goals and challenges. You can apply for business loan of up to 80 Lakhs and choose repayment tenures of up to 96 months. This flexibility allows you to plan EMIs that align with your cash flow, ensuring smooth operations and stress-free financial management.

Competitive Interest Rates and Minimal Charges

The cost of borrowing is crucial when choosing a BL. They ensure full transparency, with interest rates starting at 14% p.a., depending on your credit score, income, and turnover. All fees are clearly displayed upfront, helping you compare offers easily and choose the most affordable financing for your company.

Simple Eligibility

Eligibility is straightforward, ensuring easy access to credit for entrepreneurs and professionals. The criteria are flexible and designed to include a wide range of applicants, from small business owners to growing enterprises. To qualify, you must:

Be an Indian citizen aged 21 years or above

Have an operational company for at least 6 months

Be self-employed, a professional, or a non-professional owner

Operate a registered entity such as a partnership, limited liability partnership (LLP), or private limited company

Maintain a minimum annual turnover of 2 Lakhs

Hold a credit score of 650 or higher

Instant Eligibility Check and EMI Calculator

They provide tools that help you plan better before you even apply. You can use a calculator to check how much you qualify for based on your income and obligations. Similarly, the business loan EMI Calculator lets you estimate your monthly installments by entering the borrowed amount, tenure, and interest rate.

These tools give you a clear picture of your borrowing capacity, helping you choose the right offer without guesswork. They also ensure that your repayments remain manageable and aligned with your monthly cash flow.

No Collateral Required

Many small entities avoid borrowing due to collateral demands. They solve this by offering BLs—no assets required. This makes financing accessible for start-ups, retailers, and service providers that rely on working capital, helping them grow without risking property or machinery.

Tailored Offers for Every Need

Whether you need funds for inventory, new equipment, staff expansion, or marketing, they have a solution for every goal. You can select from a range of categories such as:

A term loan provides a fixed amount of money that founders repay over a set period, ideal for expansion or equipment purchases.

A start-up loan helps cover initial expenses such as setup, marketing, and equipment costs.

A working capital loan supports daily operations by covering expenses like payroll, inventory, and short-term cash flow needs.

Equipment financing enables businesses to buy machinery or upgrade technology without affecting their cash reserves.

A BL for women offers flexible terms, lower interest rates, and faster approval to support women-led enterprises.

Conclusion

Bajaj Markets is more than just an aggregator - it’s your trusted financial partner. It empowers you to find, compare, and secure loans quickly, without hidden fees or complex procedures. With its wide lender network, digital tools, and transparent process, you can manage your financial needs smartly and focus on what matters most - growing your venture.

When you choose this company, you choose convenience, clarity, and control. It’s the modern way to finance your ambitions without the usual stress and delay.