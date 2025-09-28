Abhishek Sharma set sights on breaking records in Asia Cup final vs PAK

India’s dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma is on the brink of rewriting record books as the Men in Blue prepare for a blockbuster Asia Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The young left-hander has been in scintillating form, drawing attention with his aggressive yet consistent batting approach that has placed him within touching distance of milestones previously set by stalwarts of the T20I format.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Final Media reports suggest that the management is backing him fully to continue his fearless approach in the final, believing his batting has changed the tempo of India’s starts. Fans, too, are pinning their hopes on Abhishek, who has emerged as one of India’s most impactful players this year.

Kohli’s mark in sight Abhishek has been the standout batter of the Asia Cup, amassing 309 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 204.63. His tally includes three half-centuries, all scored during the Super Four stage, with a top score of 75. With just 11 more runs, he will surpass Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament. Most runs by an Indian player in a single T20I tournament Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 Tournament V Kohli 6 6 319 77 0 4 World T20 (in Bangladesh), 2013/14 Abhishek Sharma 6 6 309 75 0 3 Men's T20 Asia Cup (in United Arab Emirates), 2025 V Kohli 6 6 296 82* 0 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in Australia), 2022/23 V Kohli 5 5 276 122* 1 2 Men's T20 Asia Cup (in UAE), 2022 V Kohli 5 5 273 89* 0 3 World T20 (in India), 2015/16 RG Sharma 8 8 257 92 0 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024 SA Yadav 6 6 239 68 0 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in Australia), 2022/23 G Gambhir 7 6 227 75 0 3 ICC World Twenty20 (in South Africa), 2007/08 SK Raina 5 5 219 101 1 1 ICC World Twenty20 (in West Indies), 2010 RG Sharma 6 6 200 62* 0 2 World T20 (in Bangladesh), 2013/14 SA Yadav 8 8 199 53 0 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024 S Dhawan 5 5 198 90 0 2 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series (in Sri Lanka), 2017/18 KL Rahul 5 5 194 69 0 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Oman/UAE), 2021/22 V Kohli 5 5 185 78* 0 2 ICC World Twenty20 (in Sri Lanka), 2012/13 RG Sharma 5 5 174 74 0 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Oman/UAE), 2021/22 RG Sharma 5 5 173 89 0 2 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series (in Sri Lanka), 2017/18 RR Pant 8 8 171 42 0 0 ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024 MS Dhoni 7 6 154 45 0 0 ICC World Twenty20 (in South Africa), 2007/08

Salt’s global record under threat Beyond national records, Abhishek is also eyeing a global benchmark. England opener Phil Salt set the record for most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a T20I series with 331 against the West Indies in 2023. Abhishek is just 23 runs shy of overtaking Salt’s tally, and a strong outing against Pakistan could see him climb to the very top of that list. Most runs by a player in a T20I series or tournament Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 PD Salt (ENG) 5 5 331 119 2 0 V Kohli (IND) 6 6 319 77 0 4 TM Dilshan (SL) 7 7 317 96* 0 3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 6 6 316 88* 0 4 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 6 6 309 75 0 3 AJ Finch (AUS) 5 5 306 172 1 1 Babar Azam (PAK) 6 6 303 70 0 4