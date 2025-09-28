Abhishek Sharma set sights on breaking records in Asia Cup final vs PAK

Kohli’s mark in sight
Most runs by an Indian player in a single T20I tournament
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|Tournament
|V Kohli
|6
|6
|319
|77
|0
|4
|World T20 (in Bangladesh), 2013/14
|Abhishek Sharma
|6
|6
|309
|75
|0
|3
|Men's T20 Asia Cup (in United Arab Emirates), 2025
|V Kohli
|6
|6
|296
|82*
|0
|4
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in Australia), 2022/23
|V Kohli
|5
|5
|276
|122*
|1
|2
|Men's T20 Asia Cup (in UAE), 2022
|V Kohli
|5
|5
|273
|89*
|0
|3
|World T20 (in India), 2015/16
|RG Sharma
|8
|8
|257
|92
|0
|3
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024
|SA Yadav
|6
|6
|239
|68
|0
|3
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in Australia), 2022/23
|G Gambhir
|7
|6
|227
|75
|0
|3
|ICC World Twenty20 (in South Africa), 2007/08
|SK Raina
|5
|5
|219
|101
|1
|1
|ICC World Twenty20 (in West Indies), 2010
|RG Sharma
|6
|6
|200
|62*
|0
|2
|World T20 (in Bangladesh), 2013/14
|SA Yadav
|8
|8
|199
|53
|0
|2
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024
|S Dhawan
|5
|5
|198
|90
|0
|2
|Nidahas T20 Tri-Series (in Sri Lanka), 2017/18
|KL Rahul
|5
|5
|194
|69
|0
|3
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Oman/UAE), 2021/22
|V Kohli
|5
|5
|185
|78*
|0
|2
|ICC World Twenty20 (in Sri Lanka), 2012/13
|RG Sharma
|5
|5
|174
|74
|0
|2
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Oman/UAE), 2021/22
|RG Sharma
|5
|5
|173
|89
|0
|2
|Nidahas T20 Tri-Series (in Sri Lanka), 2017/18
|RR Pant
|8
|8
|171
|42
|0
|0
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup (USA/WI), 2024
|MS Dhoni
|7
|6
|154
|45
|0
|0
|ICC World Twenty20 (in South Africa), 2007/08
Salt’s global record under threat
Most runs by a player in a T20I series or tournament
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|PD Salt (ENG)
|5
|5
|331
|119
|2
|0
|V Kohli (IND)
|6
|6
|319
|77
|0
|4
|TM Dilshan (SL)
|7
|7
|317
|96*
|0
|3
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|6
|6
|316
|88*
|0
|4
|Abhishek Sharma (IND)
|6
|6
|309
|75
|0
|3
|AJ Finch (AUS)
|5
|5
|306
|172
|1
|1
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|6
|6
|303
|70
|0
|4
Consistency in rare company
A breakout year for India’s new star
