Asia Cup 2025 final: IND vs PAK pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

India (IND) are set to take on Pakistan (PAK) in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. This marks the first-ever final between the two arch-rivals in the history of the continental tournament, and it will be their third meeting in this year’s edition.

Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025 India have been the standout team of the competition, remaining unbeaten on their road to the final. Abhishek Sharma is currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer, while Kuldeep Yadav tops the wicket charts, showcasing the team’s balance and dominance. With two wins over Pakistan already, the Men in Blue will be aiming for a third straight victory and a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are chasing their third Asia Cup crown and their first since 2012. While their campaign has had ups and downs—with both defeats coming against India—they’ve shown grit and teamwork to reach the final. The Men in Green will be eager to flip the script this time and pull off a memorable win over their fiercest rivals. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match: Two pitches ready for the final showdown At the centre of the square, two pitches have been readied. One is the same surface used in the two earlier India–Pakistan contests, while the other is fresh and could deliver a high-scoring encounter similar to India’s clash against Sri Lanka.

Toss yet to make a big impact So far, the toss has not played a decisive role in Dubai. Out of 10 matches, victories are evenly shared — five for teams batting first and five for those chasing. Friday’s tied finish further underlined how balanced conditions have been. Average scores reveal balanced conditions The average first-innings total at the venue stands at 148, suggesting that the pitch has offered a fair contest between bat and ball, keeping both teams in the game regardless of the toss outcome. Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the Super 4 stage encounter of Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka. In the match, India, batting first, put a challenging total of 202 for 6 on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka, courtesy of a brilliant century by Pathum Nissanka tied the scores in the end only to lose in the super over as Arshdeep Singh's heroic bowled out SL for just 2 runs, leaving it all for SKY, who won the super over in just 1 delivery. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats

The Dubai International Stadium has firmly established itself as a key venue in T20 cricket, having hosted 118 matches so far. Known for providing a fair contest between bat and ball, the pitch tends to favour chasing sides slightly—teams batting second have won 61 matches, while those batting first have secured 57 victories. The average first innings score is 139, compared to 122 for chasing teams, indicating that the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a diverse range of T20 contests, from explosive high scores to tightly fought low-scoring games. India holds the record for the highest total at the venue with 212/2 against Afghanistan, while the West Indies' collapse for 55 against England marks the lowest. Sri Lanka’s chase of 184/8 versus Bangladesh is the highest successful run chase here, while Namibia Women defending 98/5 against UAE Women remains the lowest total ever defended.

In terms of batting, Babar Azam leads the charts with 505 runs in 13 innings, averaging 45.91 with a strike rate of 118.82. His highest score is 79, and he’s hit 48 fours and 7 sixes. Other top scorers include Virat Kohli (344), Mohammad Rizwan (343), KL Rahul (257), and Rohit Sharma (233). On the bowling front, Shadab Khan leads with 17 wickets in 10 matches, maintaining a superb economy of 6.28 and best figures of 4/26. He’s followed by Mark Watt (13 wickets), Imad Wasim (12), SM Sharif (12), and Adam Zampa (11), with Imad’s 5/14 standing out as one of the finest spells at the ground.