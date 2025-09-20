Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Andy Pycroft, centre of handshake saga, to officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 tie

Andy Pycroft, centre of handshake saga, to officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 tie

Andy Pycroft
Sep 20 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
The iconic India-Pakistan rivalry is set to resume in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. However, much of the spotlight has been on events off the field, particularly involving match referee Andy Pycroft.
 
Pycroft to Officiate Again Despite Handshake Controversy
 
Andy Pycroft, who was embroiled in the “handshake-gate” incident during the group-stage match on September 14, will once again serve as the match referee. During that game, Pycroft reportedly asked captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha to avoid shaking hands at the toss, a gesture usually symbolic of sportsmanship.
 
The decision did not go down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which immediately called for his removal. The controversy lingered into Pakistan’s next fixture against the UAE, where the team delayed their arrival by over an hour as backdoor discussions with the ICC unfolded, leading to a rescheduled toss. 
 
Tensions Escalate Before Pakistan's Last Game
 
Just moments before that match began, another round of heated exchanges reportedly took place between Pycroft and the Pakistan team management. Only after a late meeting did Pakistan agree to take the field, adding more drama to an already tense tournament.
 
Suryakumar Yadav: “Focus is on Cricket, Not Controversy”
 
Despite the noise, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reiterated that his team remains fully focused on the game.
 
"Our preparation has been excellent, and we've had three good matches leading up to this. We're concentrating on what we do best and taking each game as it comes," he said on Saturday.
 
He downplayed any suggestion that India holds an edge after beating Pakistan earlier in the tournament.
 
“That match is in the past. This is a fresh game. We have to start strong from ball one. The better team on the day will win,” he added.
 
Final Preparations: India Opt for Rest, Pakistan Trains Hard
 
After completing their group-stage match against Oman late Friday, India returned to Dubai in the early hours of Saturday and scheduled an optional training session. Pakistan, meanwhile, have planned a full training day at the ICC Academy as they look to regroup ahead of their crucial Super Four showdown.

India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Sep 20 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

