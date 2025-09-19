Asia Cup 2025: IND vs OMAN pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

India will face Oman in Match 12 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

Team India was the first side to secure a place in the Super-Four stage of the tournament. They kicked off their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. This was followed by an impressive seven-wicket victory against long-time rivals Pakistan, further asserting their strong form. With back-to-back wins under their belt, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, head into this fixture as clear favourites.

Given that this game has no impact on India’s qualification, the team management may opt to rotate the squad and give some players a rest. This could be an opportunity for those on the bench to get some game time ahead of the more crucial Super-Four fixtures. One likely change could see pacer Arshdeep Singh coming into the playing XI in place of the experienced Jasprit Bumrah, who might be rested to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the tougher challenges ahead. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for IND vs OMAN Asia Cup 2025 match

In the initial six games of the 2025 Asia Cup held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the average first-innings score has hovered around 160. Interestingly, teams batting first have emerged victorious in three of these matches, suggesting a clear trend. This pattern indicates that the pitch tends to favor teams that set a target rather than chase one. Given these statistics, opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a strategic advantage. Captains may look to capitalize on the conditions early on and put pressure on the opposition with scoreboard pressure. Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The last T20I match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi of Asia Cup 2025 was between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Afghanistan, batting first, put up a challenging total of 169/8 on the board. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down 170 within 18.4 overs to knock AFG out of the tournament and reach the Super 4 undefeated. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Key stats The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has built a fascinating T20I history across its 96 matches, producing both high-scoring fireworks and dramatic low totals. The ground is remembered for extremes: Ireland’s 225/7 against Afghanistan remains the highest total here, while at the other end of the spectrum, USA Women’s 54 all out versus Thailand Women is the lowest score recorded. Successful chases have also seen their share of contrasts, from South Africa’s dominant 174/2 against Ireland to Thailand Women’s gritty defence of just 93/8 against PNG Women, the smallest total ever defended.