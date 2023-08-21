Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s senior selection committee announced India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, August 21, 2023. The 17-member squad would be led by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will remain his deputy, as against the rumours of Jasprit Bumrah being named the vice-captain.

Tilak Varma receives maiden call-up

Tilak Varma got the maiden call-up for the ODI squad after a superb outing in West Indies. He scored 39, 51, 7 not out, 49 not out, 27 during the five T20 Internationals against West Indies. The one thing that also went Tilak's way is that he is one of the batters who can roll his arm in the middle other than providing variety in the batting line-up.

Notably, Tilak is also named in India's squad for the 2023 Asian Games, which will coincide with the ODI World Cup in India. During the press conference, Agarkar said that Asia Cup is an opportunity for the captain and head coach to work with him. If Varma does fit with the team's plan, he won't be travelling to Hangzhou for the Asian Games 2023.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023



Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Back up).

Rahul-Iyer back in the side

Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Iyer is fully fit while Rahul is carrying a minor niggle which would be okay before the start of the Asia Cup. Agarkar said, "The injury to Rahul is a niggle which does not relate to the injury he was rehabilitating at the NCA. We will have the final word from the doctors soon."

Chahal misses out

Yuzvendra Chahal missed out as Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were picked as the three spinners in India squad for Asia Cup 2023. Rohit, speaking on the exclusion of Chahal and having Axar in his place, said, “Axar provides the option of a left-hand batter, gives us batting depth.”

Ishan on the side and Samson in the reserves

Ishan Kishan will be the second-choice wicket-keeper, as Sanju Samson has been kept on the reserve list. The question was always about who, if anyone, between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be picked if Rahul gets fit. Now the selectors have answered the question.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur find a place in the side

Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur both managed to keep their place in the side. However, the World Cup will allow only 15 members in the final squad. Agarkar also informed that the 15-member squad would be finalised after two games in Asia Cup 2023

The Shubman Gill rumour call

A hoax circulated on social media where Shubman Gill was not mentioned by the official broadcaster, Star Sports, of the Asia Cup when they showed the graphics of India's squad on the screen. However, it was later cleared that Gill was indeed in the players' list for Asia Cup.