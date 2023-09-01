Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast on September 2

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast on September 2

The rainfall is expected to play a spoilsport, given there are more than 50 per cent chances of precipitation on Saturday (Sept in Kandy during the IND vs PAK match.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 is just a day away. The arc-rivals are set to clash in the Group A encounter of the continental tournament on Saturday (September 2) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. However, the rainfall is expected to play a spoilsport, given there are more than 50 per cent chances of rainfall on Saturday in Kandy during the IND vs PAK match. However, one can take solace from what happened during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. According to met departments, there were chances of rainfall during the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match on August 31 as well, but there was an interruption of only a few minutes on one occasion.

According to Accuweather.com, there will be cloud cover over Pallekele Stadium at the time of the IND vs PAK toss at 2:30 PM IST. 

Here's the hourly forecast of Kandy weather on September 2 during the India vs Pakistan match:

Kandy weather forecast at 2 PM IST on September 2.

At 3 PM, there is a 34 per cent chance of rainfall with no showers expected.

Kandy weather forecast at 3 PM IST on September 2.

Weather forecast in Kandy at 5 PM

If the match doesn't get affected at the start, and the forecast doesn't improve, then there is 59 per cent of rainfall at 5 PM IST with definite showers expected, according to accuweather.com.

Kandy weather forecast at 5 PM IST on September 2.

The showers are expected to play spoilsport till 8 PM IST

Kandy weather forecast at 7 PM IST on September 2.

After a gap of an hour, the rain gods are expected to return at 9 PM IST, according to accuweather.com.

Kandy weather forecast at 9 PM IST on September 2.

So what will happen if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match get washed out?

India and Pakistan will share a point each if Kandy weather plays a spoilsport on Saturday (September 2). And if Nepal manage to beat India, which would be a major upset, on September 4. Then India will not advance to Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023.

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

