Asia Cup 2025 officials to be led by Richardson and Pycroft as panel heads

Seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will head the panel of officials for the Asia Cup T20 beginning on Tuesday.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday confirmed the appointments of match officials for the group stage of the tournament.
The umpiring panel includes India's Virender Sharma and Rohan Pandit, along with the Sri Lankan duo Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge.
Other umpires named for the group stage include Afghanistan's Ahmad Pakteen and Izatullah Safi, Pakistan's Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi, and Bangladesh's Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman.
Pycroft will serve as the match referee for the high-profile India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
Palliyaguruge and Rahman will be the on-field umpires for the marquee encounter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
