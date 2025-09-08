Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Why India are favourites to defend their crown in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

Why India are favourites to defend their crown in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

The Men in Blue have shaped themselves into a powerhouse, capable of fielding multiple squads of international quality, yet still entering the tournament with a razor-sharp 15-member unit

Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson
(Left to Right) Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Overwhelming favourites would be an understatement when describing the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The gulf in class between India and the rest of the competition is stark. While Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka bring their own strengths, none appear to match India’s balance, depth and clarity of purpose.
 
The Men in Blue have shaped themselves into a powerhouse, capable of fielding multiple squads of international quality, yet still entering the tournament with a razor-sharp 15-member unit. With the T20 World Cup looming just months away, this Asia Cup not only offers continental bragging rights but also serves as the perfect dress rehearsal for India’s ambitions on the global stage. 

What’s Latest: India’s bold squad call

Selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir chose not to use the ACC’s allowance of 17 players, instead finalising a lean 15-member squad. This decision, which left out names like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlights the clarity and confidence in India’s settled core. For Suryakumar Yadav, leading a squad already boasting an 80% win rate under his captaincy, the focus will be on combination and continuity.

Why is it Important: Trophy or nothing

India have won the Asia Cup eight times (seven ODIs, one T20I in 2016). Adding a ninth would not dramatically boost reputations, but anything less would invite scrutiny—especially with the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, less than five months away. For Suryakumar and vice-captain Shubman Gill, aligning leadership ahead of that global campaign is key.

Why India are unstoppable?

The question is less about who can win the tournament and more about who can stop India. Pakistan’s new-look side, led by Salman Ali Agha, carries a fresh vibe after dropping stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But their hopes rest heavily on Shaheen Shah Afridi and company to tame India’s aggressive batting. Sri Lanka, under Charith Asalanka, remain dangerous yet inconsistent. Bangladesh, as ever, are unpredictable but lack tournament-long firepower. Afghanistan, with Rashid Khan and a potent spin unit, emerge as the only true stumbling block.

Upset on the cards?

For teams like UAE, Oman and Hong Kong, the Asia Cup is less about winning and more about showcasing progress. Playing against global stars like Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah offers invaluable exposure. With expat-heavy squads, these sides aim to prove their growth in infrastructure and talent development.

Bigger picture

The Asia Cup 2025 isn’t just another regional event—it is India’s tournament to lose. Their squad depth dwarfs rivals, their batting sets the modern standard and their leadership group appears firmly aligned. As the countdown to the T20 World Cup continues, this continental showpiece will be both a test and a statement: India are not just defending champions; they are the undisputed favourites.

Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Cricket News India cricket team Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup Asia Cup Twenty20

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

