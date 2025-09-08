Why India are favourites to defend their crown in the Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

Overwhelming favourites would be an understatement when describing the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The gulf in class between India and the rest of the competition is stark. While Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka bring their own strengths, none appear to match India’s balance, depth and clarity of purpose.

ALSO READ: Md Nawaz becomes third Pakistani player to take T20I hat-trick; full list The Men in Blue have shaped themselves into a powerhouse, capable of fielding multiple squads of international quality, yet still entering the tournament with a razor-sharp 15-member unit. With the T20 World Cup looming just months away, this Asia Cup not only offers continental bragging rights but also serves as the perfect dress rehearsal for India’s ambitions on the global stage.

What’s Latest: India’s bold squad call Selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir chose not to use the ACC’s allowance of 17 players, instead finalising a lean 15-member squad. This decision, which left out names like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlights the clarity and confidence in India’s settled core. For Suryakumar Yadav, leading a squad already boasting an 80% win rate under his captaincy, the focus will be on combination and continuity. Why is it Important: Trophy or nothing India have won the Asia Cup eight times (seven ODIs, one T20I in 2016). Adding a ninth would not dramatically boost reputations, but anything less would invite scrutiny—especially with the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, less than five months away. For Suryakumar and vice-captain Shubman Gill, aligning leadership ahead of that global campaign is key.

Why India are unstoppable? The question is less about who can win the tournament and more about who can stop India. Pakistan’s new-look side, led by Salman Ali Agha, carries a fresh vibe after dropping stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But their hopes rest heavily on Shaheen Shah Afridi and company to tame India’s aggressive batting. Sri Lanka, under Charith Asalanka, remain dangerous yet inconsistent. Bangladesh, as ever, are unpredictable but lack tournament-long firepower. Afghanistan, with Rashid Khan and a potent spin unit, emerge as the only true stumbling block. Upset on the cards? For teams like UAE, Oman and Hong Kong, the Asia Cup is less about winning and more about showcasing progress. Playing against global stars like Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah offers invaluable exposure. With expat-heavy squads, these sides aim to prove their growth in infrastructure and talent development.