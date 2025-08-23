Asia Cup 2025: Check full squad list of all eight participating teams

The 2025 Asia Cup is all set to begin on Tuesday, September 9 in the UAE, with defending champions India—who beat Sri Lanka in the final of the last edition—ready to defend their title once again with a revamped side.

A total of 8 teams are taking part in Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format and have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE, while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are in Group B.

ALSO READ: Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor? With only 17 days left for the start of the tournament, teams have already started to announce their squads for the event, with some surprising calls taken by their respective boards. The defending champions India decided not to include Shreyas Iyer and Md Siraj in the squad despite Iyer being in tremendous form, with Siraj being the Player of the Match against Sri Lanka in the last edition’s final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also opted not to include the star duo of Babar Azam and Md Rizwan, cementing their stand to back younger talents. So far, out of all eight participating teams, four have announced their squads, with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Oman and UAE still left to make their announcements, which is expected in the coming days. But how have the full squads of all the other teams shaped up? Take a look. Full squads of teams in Asia Cup 2025: Group A: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim UAE: (To be announced) Oman: (To be announced) Group B: Afghanistan: (To be announced) Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin Sri Lanka: (To be announced)