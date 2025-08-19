Analysis: India squad for Asia Cup 2025 - Know about the 15-member squad

- India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 World Cup (535).
- Highest strike rate among batters from top 10 nations since the 2024 T20 World Cup (193.84).
- Being vice-captain, opening partner of Abhishek for the opening slot.
- More runs than Yashasvi Jaiswal - both in IPL and in T20Is since 2024 T20 World Cup
- India’s third-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (413).
- Staggering average of 82.60 in the post-Rohit-Kohli era of Indian cricket.
- As captain, he has won 18 out of 21 matches played since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- He had a wretched run ever since he was handed captaincy but redeemed himself by scoring 717 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
- Automatic first name on the team sheet because of his unique skill set – a gun fielder, wicket-taker at all junctures of the game, and a power-hitter down the batting order.
- Don’t be misled by assumptions – he was CSK’s highest scorer in IPL 2025.
- Scored 34-ball 53 and 13-ball 30 in his last two T20I innings.
- With Nitish Reddy injured, an automatic selection as second pace all-rounder.
- Backup wicketkeeper to Sanju Samson.
- Exemplary IPL 2025 campaign with RCB – 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35.
- 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Has worked on his batting, scoring 263 runs for DC in IPL 2025.
- An automatic selection as a left-arm spinner who can bat, after the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is.
- India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (31 wickets).
- Had a decent IPL campaign for an out-of-sorts KKR team (17 wickets).
- Best pacer in the world across formats.
- Despite being injury-prone, a bowler every captain wants in the team due to his wicket-taking yorkers and slower ones in T20Is
- Hasn’t played any T20Is since 2024, but had a great IPL with 18 wickets for MI.
- India’s highest wicket-taker among pacers since the 2024 T20 World Cup (20 wickets).
- Took 21 wickets for PBKS in IPL 2025.
- Performed well in IPL under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir
- Had an superb IPL 2024 and known for his sheer pace, which come handy against minnows like UAE and Oman
- Undoubtedly India’s best spinner at present across formats.
- Decent IPL 2025 campaign with 15 wickets for Delhi Capitals.
- Though Ravi Bishnoi has been the better performer for India, he had a nightmarish IPL and might be low on confidence.
- India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (487).
- Most centuries (3) by any batter from top 10 nations since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Designated finisher for India if any player gets injured
- He slammed four sixes off Yash Dayal in IPL and became talk of the town.
