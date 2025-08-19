Analysis: India squad for Asia Cup 2025 - Know about the 15-member squad

The senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Shubman Gill named as his deputy. The squad, selected with an eye on balance and form, sees Jitesh Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma headline the batting order, while experienced campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav anchor the bowling attack.

ALSO READ: Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad The biggest talking point was the omission of Shreyas Iyer, settling a long-standing debate over whether he could be accommodated in the shortest format alongside in-form batters.