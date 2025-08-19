Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

The selection puzzle over India's Test captain Shubman Gill was also settled, as the Punjab batter get a place in the shortest format's squad

Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson
(Left to Right) Shubman Gill,Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, on Tuesday announced India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain, while Shubman Gill was appointed his deputy.
 
The selection puzzle over India's Test captain Shubman Gill was also settled, as the Punjab batter get a place in the shortest format's squad of the game despite India playing two-match Test series just three days after the conclusion of Asia Cup.  Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who scored heaps of runs in the IPL 2025, failed to get a place in the team list. 
 
India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025
 
  • Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill
  • Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh
  • All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube
  • Keeper: Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson
  • Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
  • Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal  What will be Sanju Samson's batting position in India Playing 11 during Asia Cup? 
By looking at the squad, one can note that Samson might not get a chance in India’s XI right away despite hitting three centuries in T20 Internationals since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
 
The reason behind this is that Gill, being the vice-captain, is certain to be part of India’s playing XI, and the Punjab batter can only play as an opener.
 
This also means Samson will not be India’s first-choice keeper, given Jitesh Sharma is available and can bat in the middle order.  Bumrah return to India colours 
When Jasprit Bumrah was not part of India’s playing XI for the England Test, one would have thought that the pacer might be sidelined for quite some time due to his back problem.
 
However, Bumrah’s return for the Asia Cup signifies that he and the management have been carefully managing his workload, making him available for the continental tournament.
  When asked about Bumrah’s fitness, India selector Ajit Agarkar said that the pacer got a good break after the England Test series and is fit for the Asia Cup in the UAE.   
India Asia Cup 2025 schedule
 
India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the much-awaited India–Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14. 
India Asia Cup 2025 schedule
Date Match No. Stage Fixture Venue Time (IST)
Wed, 10 Sep '25 2nd Match Group A UAE vs India Dubai (DICS) 19:30:00
Sun, 14 Sep '25 6th Match Group A India vs Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 19:30:00
Fri, 19 Sep '25 12th Match Group A India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 19:30:00
 
More to follow

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Salman Ali Agha to lead Pakistan in UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

Asia Cup 2025: India's match list, date and time, live streaming details

Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

Asia Cup 2025 dates, schedule, time, venue, teams, live streaming, telecast

Topics :Asia Cup NewsAsia Cup 2025Cricket NewsAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 India cricket team

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story