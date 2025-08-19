India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

- Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill
- Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh
- All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube
- Keeper: Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson
- Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
- Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
|India Asia Cup 2025 schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Stage
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Wed, 10 Sep '25
|2nd Match
|Group A
|UAE vs India
|Dubai (DICS)
|19:30:00
|Sun, 14 Sep '25
|6th Match
|Group A
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|19:30:00
|Fri, 19 Sep '25
|12th Match
|Group A
|India vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|19:30:00
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app