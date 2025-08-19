Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Five big names who missed India's flight to UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Five big names who missed India's flight to UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj miss out from India's 15-member squad

Left to right - Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jasiwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna
Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
The announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad brought elation for some and heartbreak for others. While fresh faces and in-form stars sealed their places, a few high-profile names — despite strong credentials — found themselves sidelined.
 
Here are the five big omissions that have sparked debate:
 
Shreyas Iyer: Runs, leadership, but no ticket
 
Shreyas Iyer’s absence is perhaps the most talked-about. Having last played a T20I in 2023 against Australia, his recent IPL heroics were expected to open the door for a comeback. Iyer piled up 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175, even guiding his franchise to the final. Yet, the selectors looked elsewhere, leaving one of India’s most prolific run-getters on the bench. 
Shreyas Iyer batting career record
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds
Test 14 24 811 1287 105 36.86 63.02 2 94 16 5 1
ODI 70 65 2845 2845 128 48.22 100 6 262 72 22 5
T20 51 47 1104 811 74 30.67 136.13 11 90 44 8 0
IPL 132 132 3731 2798 97 34.23 133.35 23 314 152 27 0
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal: From World Cup reserve to Asia Cup reject
 
The omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal raised eyebrows, too. The young left-hander was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 as a reserve opener, but failed to find a place this time. He ended IPL 2025 as Rajasthan Royals’ highest scorer with 559 runs at 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71, numbers that seemed enough to warrant inclusion. Still, his name was missing when the final 15 were revealed. However, he is among the five players named as standbys for the continental tournament. 
Yashasvi Jaiswal batting career record
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds
Test 24 46 2209 3336 214 50.2 66.22 2 270 43 12 6 2
ODI 1 1 15 22 15 15 68.19 0 3 0 0 0 0
T20 23 22 723 440 100 36.15 164.32 2 82 38 5 1 0
IPL 66 66 2166 1417 124 34.38 152.86 3 258 92 15 2 0
 
 
  Washington Sundar: The surprise exclusion
 
All-rounder Washington Sundar’s exclusion came as a shock. With his ability to control games with the ball and contribute handy runs, Sundar was seen as a natural fit in the UAE conditions. His recent showing in the Test series against England only underlined his growing maturity, but the selectors chose to go in a different direction. 
Washington Sundar batting career record
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds
Test 13 24 752 1607 101 44.24 46.8 7 67 17 5 1
ODI 23 15 329 394 51 23.5 83.51 1 24 10 1 0
T20 54 22 193 159 50 13.79 121.39 8 16 9 1 0
IPL 66 45 511 405 49 15.97 126.18 13 42 16 0 0
 
Sundar Bowling Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Balls bowled Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Best Bowling in innings Best Bowling in Match Five-wicket haul 10-wicket haul
Test 13 22 1618 911 32 28.47 3.38 50.56 7/59 11/115 1 1
ODI 23 20 828 669 24 27.88 4.85 34.5 3/30 3/30 0 0
T20 54 52 975 1128 48 23.5 6.94 20.31 3/15 3/15 0 0
IPL 66 63 1119 1436 39 36.82 7.7 28.69 3/16 3/16 0 0
  Prasidh Krishna: Purple Cap, yet no place
 
Prasidh Krishna’s case adds to the intrigue. The pacer was in outstanding form during IPL 2025, finishing as the Purple Cap holder with 25 wickets from 15 matches. He also featured in the Test series against England, proving his versatility across formats. Still, despite being one of the most lethal new-ball bowlers this season, he finds no mention in India’s Asia Cup squad. 
Prasidh Krishna bowling stats
Format Matches Innings Balls bowled Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Best Bowling in innings Best Bowling in Match 5w 10w
Test 6 11 960 756 22 34.36 4.72 43.64 4/62 8/188 0 0
ODI 17 17 794 742 29 25.59 5.61 27.38 04/12/25 04/12/25 0 0
T20 5 5 120 220 8 27.5 11 15 3/41 3/41 0 0
IPL 66 66 1499 2191 74 29.61 8.77 20.26 4/30 4/30 0 0
   
 
Mohammed Siraj: England hero left behind
 
Perhaps the biggest shock is Mohammed Siraj’s omission. The pacer played a decisive role in India’s series win against England, producing match-winning spells in the final Test. In IPL 2025, he added 16 wickets to his tally, further solidifying his reputation as a strike bowler. Yet, when the squad list was unveiled, Siraj’s name was conspicuously absent. 
Mohammed Siraj bowling stats
Format Matches Innings Balls bowled Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Strike Rate Best Bowling in innings Best Bowling in Match Five-wicket haul 10-wicket haul
Test 41 76 6419 3820 123 31.06 3.57 52.19 6/15 9/190 5 0
ODI 44 43 1975 1708 71 24.06 5.19 27.82 6/21 6/21 1 0
T20 16 16 348 452 14 32.29 7.79 24.86 4/17 4/17 0 0
IPL 108 108 2300 3349 109 30.72 8.74 21.1 4/17 4/17 0 0
 
The bigger picture: India T20 cricket future
 
The five omissions underline the abundance of talent in Indian cricket today. Iyer’s run-machine form, Jaiswal’s attacking flair, Sundar’s all-round value, Krishna’s wicket-taking consistency, and Siraj’s Test-match heroics would walk into most teams. But India’s selectors opted for balance, versatility, and present team combinations over reputations.
 
As the Asia Cup approaches, the debate will rage on: did India leave too much talent on the sidelines, or is this the price of having a talent pool that runs deeper than ever before?

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

