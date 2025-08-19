Asia Cup 2025: Five big names who missed India's flight to UAE

|Shreyas Iyer batting career record
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Not out
|Fours
|Sixes
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|Test
|14
|24
|811
|1287
|105
|36.86
|63.02
|2
|94
|16
|5
|1
|ODI
|70
|65
|2845
|2845
|128
|48.22
|100
|6
|262
|72
|22
|5
|T20
|51
|47
|1104
|811
|74
|30.67
|136.13
|11
|90
|44
|8
|0
|IPL
|132
|132
|3731
|2798
|97
|34.23
|133.35
|23
|314
|152
|27
|0
|Yashasvi Jaiswal batting career record
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Not out
|Fours
|Sixes
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|Double hundreds
|Test
|24
|46
|2209
|3336
|214
|50.2
|66.22
|2
|270
|43
|12
|6
|2
|ODI
|1
|1
|15
|22
|15
|15
|68.19
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T20
|23
|22
|723
|440
|100
|36.15
|164.32
|2
|82
|38
|5
|1
|0
|IPL
|66
|66
|2166
|1417
|124
|34.38
|152.86
|3
|258
|92
|15
|2
|0
|Washington Sundar batting career record
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Not out
|Fours
|Sixes
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|Test
|13
|24
|752
|1607
|101
|44.24
|46.8
|7
|67
|17
|5
|1
|ODI
|23
|15
|329
|394
|51
|23.5
|83.51
|1
|24
|10
|1
|0
|T20
|54
|22
|193
|159
|50
|13.79
|121.39
|8
|16
|9
|1
|0
|IPL
|66
|45
|511
|405
|49
|15.97
|126.18
|13
|42
|16
|0
|0
|Sundar Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls bowled
|Runs conceded
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling in innings
|Best Bowling in Match
|Five-wicket haul
|10-wicket haul
|Test
|13
|22
|1618
|911
|32
|28.47
|3.38
|50.56
|7/59
|11/115
|1
|1
|ODI
|23
|20
|828
|669
|24
|27.88
|4.85
|34.5
|3/30
|3/30
|0
|0
|T20
|54
|52
|975
|1128
|48
|23.5
|6.94
|20.31
|3/15
|3/15
|0
|0
|IPL
|66
|63
|1119
|1436
|39
|36.82
|7.7
|28.69
|3/16
|3/16
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna bowling stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls bowled
|Runs conceded
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling in innings
|Best Bowling in Match
|5w
|10w
|Test
|6
|11
|960
|756
|22
|34.36
|4.72
|43.64
|4/62
|8/188
|0
|0
|ODI
|17
|17
|794
|742
|29
|25.59
|5.61
|27.38
|04/12/25
|04/12/25
|0
|0
|T20
|5
|5
|120
|220
|8
|27.5
|11
|15
|3/41
|3/41
|0
|0
|IPL
|66
|66
|1499
|2191
|74
|29.61
|8.77
|20.26
|4/30
|4/30
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj bowling stats
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls bowled
|Runs conceded
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling in innings
|Best Bowling in Match
|Five-wicket haul
|10-wicket haul
|Test
|41
|76
|6419
|3820
|123
|31.06
|3.57
|52.19
|6/15
|9/190
|5
|0
|ODI
|44
|43
|1975
|1708
|71
|24.06
|5.19
|27.82
|6/21
|6/21
|1
|0
|T20
|16
|16
|348
|452
|14
|32.29
|7.79
|24.86
|4/17
|4/17
|0
|0
|IPL
|108
|108
|2300
|3349
|109
|30.72
|8.74
|21.1
|4/17
|4/17
|0
|0
