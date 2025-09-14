Only Rajiv Shukla, ACC board member, may attend IND vs PAK match: Report

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has taken an unusual turn, with senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to stay away from the marquee contest in Dubai on September 14. The move comes against the backdrop of mounting boycott calls on social media, fuelled by public anger in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While the government permitted India to play against Pakistan in multi-lateral tournaments, BCCI's top leadership has chosen to maintain a low profile. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, this absence is being seen as an "invisible" boycott by the Indian cricket board.

Senior officials to give contest a miss BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, and joint secretary Rohan Desai are unlikely to travel to Dubai. Notably, all senior officials had attended the India–Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy earlier this year at the same venue. This time, only Rajeev Shukla, the acting BCCI president and an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is expected to be present owing to his official role. ICC chairman Jay Shah, currently in the United States, will also miss the high-profile encounter. ‘We will appear only after India’s win’

The report quoted a BCCI official as saying that once the government approved participation, the match was never in doubt, but appearing on camera during the game could stoke controversy. “If we come on camera during the match, then attempts would be made to create an atmosphere against us. We agreed to the match after getting permission from the government. A BCCI official will only be seen on camera after India’s win is ensured,” the official was quoted as saying. Fans’ anger and social media pressure The decision to go ahead with the fixture has been met with growing calls for boycott in India. Fans have voiced frustration on social media, accusing the board of ignoring public sentiment and the national mood. The simmering anger has persisted ever since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, intensifying after the Pahalgam attack.