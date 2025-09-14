Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

India arrive in commanding form, with their batting stacked with firepower. Shubman Gill’s consistency, Suryakumar Yadav’s flair, and Abhishek Sharma’s aggression give them plenty of options at the top. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma add stability, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube offer explosive all-round abilities. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy providing spin variety.

Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, are looking to re-establish their rhythm. The focus will be on young opener Saim Ayub and spinner Abrar Ahmed, alongside the experience of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With both sides eager to stamp their authority early in the tournament, this Group A clash promises high drama and quality cricket.

But how is the wicket in Dubai expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match