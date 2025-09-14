Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 112 T20 matches, where chasing teams have had a slight edge with 59 wins compared to 52 victories for sides batting first

Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match
Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match
Aditya Kaushik
Sep 14 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
The stage is set for one of cricket’s most anticipated fixtures as India take on Pakistan in a Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. While the build-up hasn’t carried the usual frenzy, the fixture remains a blockbuster, with fans eager to see how both sides measure up ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.
 
India arrive in commanding form, with their batting stacked with firepower. Shubman Gill’s consistency, Suryakumar Yadav’s flair, and Abhishek Sharma’s aggression give them plenty of options at the top. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma add stability, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube offer explosive all-round abilities. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy providing spin variety. 
 
Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, are looking to re-establish their rhythm. The focus will be on young opener Saim Ayub and spinner Abrar Ahmed, alongside the experience of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
 
With both sides eager to stamp their authority early in the tournament, this Group A clash promises high drama and quality cricket.
 
But how is the wicket in Dubai expected to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium surface is expected to favour bowlers in Sunday’s India vs Pakistan clash. With hot and humid conditions, the pitch could play on the slower side, aiding spinners who use their variations smartly. Pacers may also find some grip and movement. Batting won’t be straightforward, and teams will need to apply themselves to build an innings. Winning the toss and batting first could be the safer choice, with a target in the 170–180 range likely to be competitive. India appear stronger on paper, but Pakistan’s unpredictability keeps the contest wide open. 

Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was Match 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Oman. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammad Haris (66) played a brilliant half-century to guide his team to 160 for 7 at the end of 20 overs. In reply, Oman started well but then completely collapsed and were bundled out for just 67, handing Pakistan a huge 93-run victory.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 112 T20 internationals, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. Teams chasing have enjoyed a slight edge, with 59 victories compared to 52 for sides setting a target. On average, first-innings scores settle around 139, while teams batting second manage 122. The venue has seen its share of extremes — from India’s commanding 212/2 against Afghanistan to West Indies’ collapse for just 55 against England. Notably, Sri Lanka once pulled off a successful chase of 184 against Bangladesh, while Namibia Women defended as low as 98 against UAE Women.
 
Batting-wise, Dubai has been a happy hunting ground for several stars. Pakistan’s Babar Azam sits on top with 505 runs in 13 knocks, averaging nearly 46, and decorated with 48 boundaries. Virat Kohli isn’t far behind, compiling 344 runs from just eight innings at an imposing average of 68.80. Mohammad Rizwan (343 runs), KL Rahul (257 runs), and Rohit Sharma (233 runs) also feature prominently on the venue’s run charts.
 
Among bowlers, spinners have thrived. Shadab Khan leads with 17 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.28. Behind him are MRJ Watt (13) and Imad Wasim (12), who also boasts the standout figures of 5/14. SM Sharif (12) and Adam Zampa (11) complete the list of top wicket-takers. 
 Check Asia up 2025 points table here  

Asia Cup 2025

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

