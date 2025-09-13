Asia Cup 2025: How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

What are the ticket prices for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match?
How to book India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match tickets: Step wise guide
- Visit the Official Ticketing Website: Go to Platinumlist.net, the only authorised platform for booking India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 tickets.
- Search for the Match: Use the website’s search bar to type “Asia Cup 2025.”
- Select the Match: Choose the India vs Pakistan match and confirm the correct date and venue.
- Choose Your Seats: Use the interactive stadium map to browse available sections and seat types. (Ticket prices vary by section and stage: group-stage, Super Four, final, and VIP/hospitality packages are available.)
- Select Package (If Desired): You may select single-match tickets or opt for combination packs (e.g., all Group A matches or special multi-match bundles).
- Fill in Personal Details: Enter attendee details as required, including name, email, and contact number for ticket delivery.
- Complete Payment: Pay securely using debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or local UAE payment options.
- Receive and Download E-Tickets: After successful payment, your e-tickets will be sent to your email.
- Download or Print E-Tickets: These will be scanned at the stadium gates for entry.
- Physical Purchase Option (For UAE Residents): Tickets may also be available at box offices at Dubai International Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, closer to match days.
