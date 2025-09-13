Asia Cup 2025: BAN vs SL pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi stats

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11, timing, live streaming The fifth fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 will witness an exciting battle between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13. Bangladesh head into the clash full of confidence after a convincing seven-wicket triumph over Hong Kong in their tournament opener. Led by Litton Das, the team will be aiming to maintain their winning run and inch closer to a spot in the Super Fours.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey with this encounter. As defending champions from the 2022 edition, the Islanders will be eager to begin their campaign on a positive note and assert their status as one of the front-runners for the title. The team boasts a balanced lineup and will be keen to make a strong statement in their opening game.

With both sides determined to collect vital points, the stage is set for a competitive and entertaining contest. From team combinations and form to pitch conditions and player battles, this match has all the ingredients of a thrilling T20 showdown. Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known for offering a well-balanced pitch that caters to both batters and bowlers. The surface typically provides consistent pace and bounce, allowing batters to play their strokes freely once they settle in. At the same time, bowlers, especially those who can vary their pace, can find assistance as the match progresses. The ground has hosted a total of 92 T20 matches, reflecting a fairly even contest between teams batting first and those chasing.

Of these, the side batting first has emerged victorious 42 times, while the chasing team has won on 50 occasions. These numbers suggest a slight advantage for the team batting second, possibly due to dew or better understanding of the target. Overall, the conditions at this venue make for an exciting and competitive T20 contest, where both bat and ball can dominate depending on the execution of skills and game plans. Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium The last T20I match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was the Asia Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on September 11. The Bangla Tigers won the match by 7 wickets, chasing down 143 within 17.4 overs on the night.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium: Key stats The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been the stage for 92 T20 matches, where teams chasing have held a slight advantage—winning 50 games compared to 42 victories for sides setting a target. The average score in the first innings stands at 136, while it drops to 123 in the second, reflecting the challenges of batting under pressure. The venue has seen a range of performances, from Ireland's mammoth 225/7 against Afghanistan, the highest team total, to the USA Women's 54 all out versus Thailand Women, the lowest ever recorded at the ground.