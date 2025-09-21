Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Surya, Salman do not shake hands at the toss

The biggest rivalry in cricket is once again on display today as India and Pakistan are clashing for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025, but this time in the Super 4 stage. The group stage clash between India and Pakistan was overshadowed by the ‘No Handshake’ saga where Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss, and then Team India also walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistani team, sending waves of controversy.

A week later, the two teams came face to face again today and once again India maintained their stand and walked back after the toss without shaking hands, which means we can be certain that the Men in Blue will replicate what they did after the first match irrespective of the match result.

India vs Pakistan No Handshake-Row: All you need to know The Asia Cup 2025 has been overshadowed by a dramatic “no-handshake” controversy between India and Pakistan. The row began on September 14, when Suryakumar Yadav-led India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after their match, with coach Gautam Gambhir and the team dedicating the gesture to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Notably, India have won the toss for the match and opted to field first again, and have made two changes in their squad with Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah coming back in the playing XI in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.