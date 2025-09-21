Asia Cup: Ashwin mocks Pakistan cricket before IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind match referee Andy Pycroft amid Pakistan’s criticism in the post-match handshake controversy, saying the Zimbabwean official was not a “schoolteacher” and was only doing his job to prevent an unnecessary spectacle.

Pycroft officiated during last Sunday’s Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan when the Indian team, as a policy decision, chose not to shake hands with their rivals. The controversy intensified after skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not follow the usual convention at the toss, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to raise objections.

ICC rejects PCB’s protest

According to a PTI report, the PCB sent two emails to the International Cricket Council (ICC) — first requesting Pycroft’s removal from the tournament and later seeking his exclusion from Pakistan’s matches. Both appeals were rejected, with the ICC firmly backing its Elite Panel referee. “Andy Pycroft actually saved everybody from seeing such a poor spectacle. India informed the match referee in advance this is our decision, and we will follow it. That’s it. After all this drama, you lost the match. So what are you complaining about?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat. “He is not a schoolteacher. He’s not a principal. He can’t go and bring Surya and say, ‘Come shake hands.’ That’s not his job. What exactly is Pycroft’s fault here?” he asked.

The ICC clarified that Pycroft had only relayed the Asian Cricket Council’s message shortly before the match and dismissed PCB’s claims of a breach of the ‘Spirit of the Game’. Pakistan presses for apology The governing body later arranged a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan’s management, comprising captain Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema. While the PCB claimed Pycroft “regretted the miscommunication,” the ICC stressed he had not apologised. It also accused Pakistan of violating Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, a charge the PCB denied. Ashwin criticised Pakistan’s insistence on an apology, remarking: “If I were Andy Pycroft, you are apologising to me. What would I even be apologising for? I’m sorry that Suryakumar Yadav didn’t shake your hand’? Really?”

Despite Pakistan’s repeated objections, the ICC has again appointed Pycroft as match referee for Sunday’s high-voltage India-Pakistan Super 4s clash, underlining its resolve not to create a precedent by removing him. PCB focuses on morale-boosting Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Pakistan team’s nets on Saturday to lift spirits ahead of the crucial game. The board has also brought in motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed to help players manage stress before the high-pressure fixture. Several young members of the squad are said to be struggling with the psychological demands of facing India. Dr Ahmed has held one-on-one sessions with players to identify the causes of lapses under pressure and is working closely with the support staff.