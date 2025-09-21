How Airtel users can watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai

Alternate way to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match for Airtel users
Airtel Xstream plans to watch Asia Cup 2025 matches
How to subscribe to Airtel Xstream plan
- Step 1: Open Play Store or App Store on your phone and search for the Airtel Xstream app.
- Step 2: Download the app and log in using your Airtel number.
- Step 3: Go to the “Subscribe” menu and choose a plan you want to subscribe to.
- Step 4: Pay for the subscription using the available payment methods.
- Step 5: Go back to the home page of the app and navigate through the vast gallery, including the sports section, which will live stream the India vs Pakistan match from 7:30 PM IST today.
